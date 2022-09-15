Kourtney Kardashian Bans Son From McDonald’s French Fries

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason has been banned from eating McDonald’s french fries for over a year. While she’s not the only one who has banned her son from eating the food, she is proving to be an example for other parents. Kourtney has also teamed up with health company Lemme to launch a vitamin gummy line. She’s also been reading a book by Nicole Richie, “Super Baby Food,” which encouraged her to make changes in her diet. When pregnant with Penelope, Kourtney was deeply involved in Nicole’s diet program.

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, has been undergoing a strict detox diet for five days. She has avoided sugar, alcohol, and caffeine for this period of time. She’s also abstaining from sex. The cleanse is aimed at giving her a clearer skin, and Kourtney Kardashian is keen to show off her new body.

Travis has been a friend of the Kardashian family for many years. He confessed to being attracted to Kim Kardashian when he was an assistant to Paris Hilton in 2006. He also made several appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians during his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

The Kardashians have been vocal about their stance on junk food and processed foods. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner both have recalled their childhoods full of potato chips and loungables. They’re now attempting to change this. The infamous reality stars are making health and wellness a priority in their lives.