Energy Crisis Situation Likely in Europe

A European energy crisis is on the horizon, and the question is whether the continent will embrace rising energy costs or take action to alleviate the situation. The high cost of energy could cause a decline in the EU’s economic output, which would then reduce the demand for gas and oil. Allowing the market mechanism to work in this scenario would have severe consequences for struggling European households. Even the most ardent free-marketeers must acknowledge the case for intervening to alleviate the situation.

European Union’s lack of a coherent energy policy

The lack of a coherent energy policy is a key contributing factor to the current energy crisis situation in Europe. Although the EU is an energy buyer, it is not the only supplier. A lack of a coherent energy policy puts Europe in a difficult strategic and economic position. Its incoherent policy makes it harder to combat the energy crisis, and the EU lacks the geopolitical superiority to influence the global energy market. Moreover, the EU’s lack of a unified energy policy means that member states will continue to pursue conflicting policies.

The EU has been overly confident in the spot market for energy, believing that it is a buyer’s market. This has shaped its stance towards the gas sector and its major external suppliers. This approach to energy policy has prevented the EU from making progress in the energy transition. Instead of relying on spot markets to make a decision on how to generate energy, the EU should invest in renewable energy efficiency. This approach would have helped Europe to avoid the current energy crisis.

Russia’s refusal to send more gas to Europe

The lack of more Russian gas would severely affect the European economy. The impact would depend on how much gas each country uses, but a total cutoff would bring Europe into recession. Germany depends on Russian gas for one-third of its needs. With the supply cut, German firms will suffer huge losses. High gas prices will cause a financial meltdown and could even threaten the social peace of Europe.

The European Union is now scrambling to fill up its gas storage facilities ahead of the coming winter months, which is the most popular time to import gas. Currently, Europeans’ gas reserves are only 65 percent full. Without more Russian gas, Europeans face energy shortages and higher prices.

Cost of switching to alternative energy sources

The EU has a range of policy instruments for fostering alternative energy. For instance, in 2016, it decided to fund project preparation. In the future, the price of CSP generation may be similar to the EU wholesale electricity price – around 10 C/kWh. But this would increase the carbon emissions.

The EU’s ambitious policy aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 55% by 2030. These targets are especially difficult to achieve for Eastern Europe, which is heavily reliant on coal-fired power. Therefore, EU support is crucial for developing technologies and financial instruments that will help countries make the transition to renewable energy sources.

IEA calls for Russia to send more gas to Europe

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has called on Russia to send more gas to Europe, warning that Europe’s current supply is not sufficient. While Moscow has denied that it is limiting supplies, it has restricted gas flows to Europe in recent days. Critics say the Kremlin is playing geopolitics, and a full cutoff of Russian gas would plunge Europe into a full-blown energy crisis.

The IEA, a policy organization of 31 national governments, has issued a plan to reduce Europe’s dependency on Russian gas. If the plan is implemented, Europe’s reliance on Russian gas could be cut by one-third within a year, IEA says. Moreover, the plan would help the EU comply with the terms of the EU’s “Green Deal” agreement.

Rolling blackouts are a real possibility

A major energy crisis is brewing in Europe and it could lead to rolling blackouts. The EU has long depended on cheap Russian natural gas to meet its needs, but recently the prices have skyrocketed. This has forced the EU to find new sources of natural gas and ways to cushion the impact. One major supply source is Russia, which shut down its main gas pipeline to Germany, citing an oil leak and sanctions on the firm for not fixing the problem.

Despite the EU’s recent pledge to cut energy costs, average European households are struggling to pay for heat and power. The $279 billion allocated by the European Union for this purpose is not enough, and governments aren’t doing enough to help small consumers. The result is that rolling blackouts are a real possibility, which is already happening in some countries like Kosovo. Other countries in Europe are expected to follow suit.