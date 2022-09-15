Disney Mulls Rewards Program

Disney is exploring a new membership program that would offer members special discounts on a variety of Disney products. While details are scarce, Disney has compared the new program to Amazon’s Prime. It could offer discounts on streaming services, merchandise, resorts, and even Broadway shows featuring Disney characters. A membership program could also provide valuable information about consumer habits and help target advertising.

The new rewards program will be separate from the D23 club, Disney’s fan club for the most dedicated fans. Membership costs $130 a year and provides exclusive access to events and merchandise. Disney is also working on a commerce feature for Disney+ that will connect to its Shop Disney website. This feature could launch later this year.

While Amazon’s new streaming service has exploded in popularity, Disney’s fans have a much stronger affinity for its services. In less than three years, it surpassed Netflix in terms of audience size. In the coming years, the company plans to roll out more loyalty programs that reward customers. In the meantime, consumers can use their rewards for a variety of purposes, including theme park admissions and hotel stays at Disney resorts. They can also spend them at Disney golf courses and mini golf courses. Additionally, they can be used to purchase tickets at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.