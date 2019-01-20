THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Greater Bor Community-USA Greater Bor Community-USA condemns Lual Akook Wol’s tragedy and any retaliation. Muonyjang, this is an act of evil, it is not an issue of Bor versus Bhar El Ghazal Please be restrained and give South Sudan Justice Department a chance to do its job! United States of America – June 5, 2020 – Greater Bor Community-USA urges our members in the United States of America, and around the world, to restrain from any retaliatory behaviors … [Read more...]
GREATER BOR COMMUNITY- USA CONDEMNS ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES OF JONGLEI STATE COMMUNITY-USA , JSC-USA
GREATER BOR COMMUNITY- USA CONDEMNS ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES OF JONGLEI STATE COMMUNITY-USA , JSC-USA USA-May 28th , It came to our attention that the so called Jonglei State Community (JSC) USA, an organization formed right after the establishment of thirty-two states by breakaway, disgruntled individual members of GBC-USA is working diligently to mislead the Greater Lou-Nuer and Pigi communities that there is an organized association of Greater Jonglei state community in USA. This illegal and … [Read more...]
A hand over of Australia’s Bor Community Association resources and documents to the newly formed Interim Committee is fundamental to a smooth transition to one united and inclusive Community Association
By Francis Chagai Bol* Date: Monday, May 18th, 2020 “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter” – Martin Luther King During the long leadership wrangle between the two leaders of Bor Community Association in Australia, Abraham Koor Abuol and Andrew Erjok Apech, and their supporters, there was hope that one day everything will be done peacefully. There was hope that a trusted team of mediators could bring the two groups on the table to reached an agreement to … [Read more...]
Withdrawal of Bor county women from Jonglei women United (JWU) Organization
Withdrawal of Bor county women from Jonglei women United (JWU) Organization. As Bor county women representatives’ in the United States, Canada, Australia and Africa, we appreciate the founders and leadership of jonglei women United (JWU) Organization for their outstanding vision to help our vulnerable people back home through charitable giving. However, we, the representatives of Bor county women worldwide regret to inform the public … [Read more...]
ATET COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Fundraising in Arizona
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 14, 2020 Contact: Akau MabiorPhone: (520 )369-7840Email: [email protected] On Saturday, March 28th, 2020, Atet Community will have fundraising in Phoenix, Arizona. This fundraising is a continuation of Makuach School Project started three years ago. The fundraising will be followed by community meeting on Sunday, March 29th. As you know, building a school is a big project and is not an easy task. Therefore, we are reaching out to our relatives, … [Read more...]
Angakuei Community Organization-USA Upcoming Reunions, Elections, and Fundraiser
The Angakuei Community Organization-USA (ACO-USA) would like to invite all our members, relatives, Panhandle Communities, Bor Community, Twic East Community, Duk Community, South Sudan Communities, and friends of Angakuei Community to join us in Guymon, Oklahoma on March 28 and 29, 2020, for communal reunions, elections, and fundraiser. Community reunions and elections are done every two years, and March 28 and 29, 2020 will be that time to conduct them again. However, we urge our members to … [Read more...]
Countersignature of Lual Bul Manyok for Twi Community-USA Presidency
The destiny of Twi Community has been debated at the public sphere. Debate frequently commenced at times of elections. Programs and great ideas have been debated. Nonstop debates. And of cause Twi is a community of prolific and accomplished leaders. In order for a community to seize a better future and excel in a contentious era, her destiny is debated. It was not long ago that we had Manyok Duot, Ajang Duot and Ajang Awai as leaders and chiefs of Twi at the headquarter, Pawel. Their … [Read more...]
Mock Scenario: Procurement and Contract Management
Acquisition Plan Title: Organic Food and Beverages Restaurant Agency: Elizabeth & Majur Family Acquisition Year: 01/15/2019 Author: Project Manager: Majur Nhial PURPOSE OF ACQUISITION Plan The overall objective of this acquisition plan is to document and inform the involved project stakeholders about how the acquisitions will be planned, executed, and managed throughout the life cycle of the project contract. This acquisition plan should outline the specific actions … [Read more...]
The true history of the Red Army.
The true history of the Red Army has been diverted to different meaning for unknown reason. It is virtuous to delivered the fact rather than false information. In fact, our people required truthful information and not deceptive assertions. By Ayuen Achiek Mayen. The purpose of this article is to inform those who have diverted the true history of the Red Army to Lost Boys and Lost Girls in western world, especially the United States, Australia and Canada. Some people … [Read more...]
The Human Side Of Leadership
Title: Personal Leadership Plan Instructor: Sean Milligan Author: Majur Nhial Brandeis University Graduate Professionally Studies. Abstract The purpose of this paper is to present an analysis of what I have been learning in Human Factors course as well as to identify strengths, weakness, and opportunities. The methodology employed herein is the review of all the ten models found in Wong’s book titled “The Human Side of Project Leadership.” I have noticed that while this study, it … [Read more...]
