Withdrawal of Bor county women from Jonglei women United (JWU) Organization.
- As Bor county women representatives’ in the United States, Canada, Australia and Africa, we appreciate the founders and leadership of jonglei women United (JWU) Organization for their outstanding vision to help our vulnerable people back home through charitable giving.
- However, we, the representatives of Bor county women worldwide regret to inform the public that the very vision and mission upon which JWU was established had been hijacked by the elements of disunity in our community.
- The infamous jonglei State community Association whose mission is to destroy and dismantle the long existing unity and the Identity of Dinka Bor people had infiltrated Jonglei women United to promote it vision. A vision to destroy jieng Bor Identity and replaced it with Jieng Jonglie.
- Bor county women have been discriminated, harass and bullied by the group of activist that are promoting Jonglei Community vision for a while, but Jonglie women united (JWU) leadership have failed to protect them.
- Jonglei women United (JWU) has failed to fulfil its duties but rather promote disunity, bullying, Harassment and discrimination in our communities. There is nowhere a community could function under these circumstances while all leaders in many other sections stay mute and enjoy women going through such pain.
- For the reason (s) mentioned above, Bor county women worldwide had decided to withdraw their support and participation from jonglie women united (JWU) effectively as of now.
- Jonglei women united is currently representing the mission and vision of the infamous JSC, and we do not want to be a part of that.
- Bor county women representatives and Bor Girls Global Network worldwide!
