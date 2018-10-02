WHERE DID THE EUROPEANS GET HOMOSEXUALITY FROM?

By MANYOK CHOL DAVID

Dating back to the origin of universe, gay and lesbian cultures have rare traces. History tells us that the first man was found in African Rifted valley and has never been a gay. The first civilizations of Ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt down to Nubian have not recorded such cultural European claims.

The Bible that was brought to Africa (of course by European missionaries) condemns homosexual behavior. The book of Genesis, chapter 19, describe God’s destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah as a consequence of homosexual behavior practiced by Lots people and I quote “… all of the men of Sodom formed the mob at Lot’s house and demanded to know the angels.” For this reason, God poured fire on the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah and kill them.

The Holy Qur’an (4:16) demands punishment for men guilty of lewdness together. Abu Dawud’s authoritative hadith collection records said: “If you find anyone doing as Lot’s people did, kill the one who does it, and the one to whom it is done (38:4447)”.

If homosexuality is not in the Bible (not prescribed by European God) and in Holy Quran (not prescribed by Allah), then where did the Europeans found this culture from?

Homosexuality is taboo in most African countries and it has been illegal and a serious crime since British rule on the continent. It was heard only when children mistakenly involve their tools in the wrong way. Whenever this happened, a cow, goat or chicken had to be sacrificed. In other cases, other sorts of divine measures were taken to avoid death. This is because homosexual causes death according to Africans.

Most African countries are ravaged by war and poverty and they frequently turn to the West for foreign aid. In the past, this was a simple procedure, however, nowadays; it has become a tug of war between Africans looking for food and homosexual behavior promoters. This has put Africans in dilemma whether to accept homosexual orientation in return for gay funds or accept dwelling in extreme poverty. This situation prompted some African leaders to take tough decision. Among these was the president of Uganda.

Uganda being a poor country depends on foreign aid. Most of donor funds come from USA, UK, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands and other EU members. But on the 24th of February 2014, Yoweri Museveni signed into law anti-homosexual bill. The law prescribes and imposes jail terms of up to life imprisonment for “aggravated homosexuality” which includes homosexual sex with a minor or while HIV-positive.

The law also criminalizes lesbianism and makes it a crime to help individuals engage in homosexual acts (Reuters, June 19, 2014 / 9:22 PM). In retaliation, the US halted $2.4 million foreign aid to Uganda, claiming that Uganda has committed human rights violation. Despite being poor, Uganda remained adamant and Museveni told Americans to keep their gay funds.

It not Uganda alone, that is battling the gay culture. President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe one time told the press “gay people are worse than dogs and pigs.” (Reuters SEPTEMBER 4, 2017). Mugabe said that gay rights are not human rights, adding that western governments should not prescribe new rights that are contrary to “African values, norms, traditions and beliefs. “We are not gays”, he said. Like Uganda, foreign were also cut off by the West.

It is now feared that Africa is a flock guided by a leopard. The United Nations that was created for the promotion of integrity and international peace has become the main advocate for gay and lesbian rights, creating cultural conflicts. The major push at the UN for same-sex marriage can be traced back to July 2013, when the UN launched “Free & Equal,” a massive campaign designed specifically to advocate same-sex marriage at the UN and around the world. The UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, implemented “major policy change” without consulting any Member States. The United Nations Children’s Fund (“UNICEF”), for instance, explicitly stated in a 2014 publication that it supports states’ enactment of laws that provide “legal recognition” to “same-sex couples. This UN campaigns are now crystal clear as threats to African cultural existence.

Elsewhere, the church in African is in trouble. The Episcopal Church in America had Gen Robertson who was the first Gay Archbishop of Episcopal Church of Boston Massachusetts USA. Currently, many gay priests exist across various church denominations across North America and Europe. The existence of such evils in the church brought up a question whether the church is still a house of God or a policy making arena? This made some African to pull out of the church union. A good example is the Church of Uganda that was previously under Church of England. The same situation happened in Nigeria. Today, there is a rise in number of independent church in Africa.

South Sudan has five years fighting itself. Several UN agencies such as the UMISS, UNICEF, UNDP, UNOPS and USAID, just to mention a few from the sea of NGOs are providing social services to disadvantaged South Sudanese. With the UN advocating for Human Rights, including the gay rights, it is now feared that such culture may infiltrate into African culture in South Sudan. It is most likely that homosexual oriented personals can take advantage of our poverty by offering us employment opportunities in exchange for cultural change. Such evil may happen behind the scene without anyone knowing it. It is high time that we have to open our eyes to accept our poverty and let the evil remains with the owners.

The author of this article is a Lecturer at the University of Juba. He can be reached for comments on +211921676987, email davidcholmanyok@gmail.com

