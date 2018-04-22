Update: Bor Community – USA Annual Conference on Memorial Weekend 2018 in Dallas, Texas

Dear Fellow Citizens,

As Memorial Holiday is closing in, the community leadership is pleased to make an update over the annual conference that will kick off on May 26 and 27, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. One of the quick items to share with you as members of the community is that, the treasury committee will go LIVE on Facebook very soon in which it will be presented by the committee chairperson, Alier Wel Deng together with his team. The team will present the purpose of the presentation.

Besides, there will be a sequence of the event promotion streaming LIVE ON FACEBOOK from the cultural team as Thuom Aluong Mathiang will take a lead after Koch Community’s fundraiser.

More importantly, it is now a time for the Bor Community members in the USA to secure their vacations or other opportunities they may seize in their organizations. The leadership also welcomes our brothers and sisters in Canada to attend the event if the time permit them to do so. Both community leaderships in Canada and the USA have been accomplishing a lot together. Finally, the leadership wants to thank members of our community in Dallas, Texas for their endeavors over conference preparations.

STAY TUNED and ENJOY our promotions on Facebook.

Sincerely,

Mr. Manyok Maluil Joh, Secretary of Information

Mr. Majur Deng Nhial, Press Secretary and Spokesman

For Bor Leadership Team in the United States

