THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By Mangar Malith Deng.

We all aware of our propensity of living in South Sudan that does not prevent us from wasting what one processes rather than promoting pure prosperity of an extreme extravagance. That tendency is one that our nation is up to fight these two fronts famine and war of which I referred to in this writing as fight.

The two fronts are the current fight and newly growing famine.

So our nation had to thoroughly travel a long the road with meticulous steps to defend and protect her citizenry from the driving forces of the fight and famine by taking the fight to them with a full verve and energy of efficiency.

Additionally addressing them with a clear action would probably provide sense of hope to undermine the presence and prevalence of an extreme extravagance which is still slithering across the country and bogging down our citizens whose their regions are engulfed on the flames of both fight and famine before they are taken care of with urgency.

Now, this growing famine has been caused by this senseless conflict and also posed by folks who do not even have a clear indication to take on the issues they have their hands implicated in the making but blaming others for it.

And on other hand, these folks who are meandering across the globe seeking help that they do not know it will fire back against them than the very people they have been scapegoating, juxtaposing and heaping a mountain of blames to give them a room to power or be taken as repented sinners before the national prayers have made everybody who has changed to get a second chance to enter the room that would be free from rampant corruption once more time.

However these guys still not in congruence with the reality to decipher and discern the general tone of the recent national change of heart, national prayers. As our political decision-making process has begun to bring a political solution to this pressing conflict in the youngest nation, the team has rightly started prayers to repent from continuing to exacerbate the conflict with political solution. One would ask another, how would prayers allay and ameliorate political perplexity in the country that seems to be aloof and distant from sanity and security issues which demand political will?

Well, an answer to this question could be tougher and tepid for anyone to comprehend directly from the questioners until a ready answer comes from the team itself, the powerful political actors. Such a question does not resonate very well with who is ready to answer it since an open political arena is imbued with a conundrum in which church services are consistently considered as fateful services, not at this present moment.

This present time definitely needs a political formula before national prayers come in in aiding a given policy laid out in setting out everything that shall be deemed and straightened out all by prayers. In fact, our state of affairs does reflect that prayers were out there at the table for the government to act to adamantly pull the rest to the table for all teams to potentially repent so far for our nation to hit the common ground running like before. If so, we would embrace this new topic of prayers to open up our hearts for sincerity and sanity to return peace once and for all in to the country where it has left us with fight and famine.

Secondly, before another topic begins let us wrap up with prayers if they are predestined to quickly end all things that are, and have been rising against our little progress and prosperity of our nation. With prosperity as a coveted word that never misses mentioning when one talks about South Sudan’s problem.

It is so because our nation is teemed with her an exponential and enormous fountain of resources of which are turned to be our national issues and directly and indirectly attached to the content of the presiding problems.

Yes, the nation has been an international and regional ground of military contracts to boost and build their relegated and depleted nations with our resources. These contracts are the ones that are responsible for fanning and fueling this senseless war in order to profit the bidders handsomely in cash of oil money if I may not be wrong, and in fact I’m damned right to the point of using these words in this writing.

Thirdly our national prayers, national dialogue and the next national peace, if there might be one to be surfacing after the two we have heard of their directional demand of eliminating and eradicating both fight and famine if they would be taken seriously without dubious hearts and minds.

Perhaps the end for these fights is us to certainly compromise our problems with God to have actually provided us with tranquility, and if we should not have faked ourselves or for us to appear really like churchgoers who weekly storm the church on Sunday services, but come short of good things, and an opposite to the mere love of God.

Having adapted a change is not a commonality of any character, it is in the total change of heart that comes from a propriety of that loving heart whose an owner is a proposing person of a change if not continuity.

It is bluntly bad to indulge and induct a person to fake his way of doing things to the right path but end up playing things with his other hand that involved in anything to launch his lies out thereafter. We had to completely compromise that our change has reached the leverage of taking us to the church once and for all. Eventually to economically and efficiently outlast a growing famine, South Sudan must need to match her chew on to the teeth.

In so doing, it would match everything we have to a tabulated number of people we have rather than sticking to a ghost list of distribution.

Certainly we want not to promulgate another national pathway for our country in need to meet all the proposed national agendas in order to end the matters they have been planned for without delay and doubt.

Nevertheless jumping from one point to another without a tangible result harvested from the first two national agendas leaves us with the great conundrum if this recent confusion is not the least we want to continue to be languishing and grappling with this quagmire in our country.

Nothing wrong when what we have attempted to do is at our reach.

We would prevail wishing for the best to come through thorough preparation to fight our way up here in the middle of two wars of our own misunderstanding and rapid lust of wealth in a short time as today’s poverty is tomorrow’s accumulated wealth in the youngest nation.

This equation has created us this sequence of the two wars at ago, fight and famine.

An only profound impact we want to do is to till our way to end blame and man up for sole responsibility and resolution to take us back to conduct a free business in the country with probity. There seems to be no free business, but if we at least favor quiting practicing an equitable distribution of resources to the available teeth, then the chewing will delay one, if not all of us to resume this reckless trend of affairs.

However if we still push for lust of easy wealth the rest of the world will keep smiling at us for not figuring out what went wrong in the first place.

We have written many provocative articles mentioning one thing, peace and is far away while we expect the contractors to bring it back against their will.

Peace is a priority and prosperity. It is not the formula to tackle all I have talked about in this piece, but it is a beginning to reach lasting solution.

We also know nothing comes by itself.

This peace we are slow in doing looks like it is going to walk back to us without our coherent commitments but by itself through driving forces of national prayers, if not natural forces. In fact, it requires us since we are the only folks who have replaced this senseless self- conflict ravaging the country with this famine which occurred due to prolonged absence of peace.

So peace is all we call nationals, and it would not be seriously spearheaded by us. Spontaneity could be a wishful hope as some of us wish peace to return by mere chance of hitting righteous prayers to stop both famine and senseless conflict of reclaiming history and posterity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

