Time For BORCDA’S Donors To Claim Their 2017 Tax Returns

March 11, 2018

To: Bor County Development Association (BORCDA) Members

Please be reminded that we are almost to the end of the 2018 tax return season. BORCDA is a registered non-profit organization with the IRS and all financial contributions made to the organization are tax deductible. So, if you have contributed to the organization either through our fundraiser last year in Syracuse, NY or if you have contributed through any other means, you are entitled to an acknowledgement letter from the treasury department. The letter will contain vital information you will need to claim your deduction from the IRS. If you haven’t don’t so already please reach out to the BORCDA treasury team so you can get your letter. You can contact one of following people.

Thanks,

Alier Wel Deng,

BORCDA Treasurer

Tel: 605-728-2167

Deng Mariar Deng,

BORCDA D/Treasurer

Tel: 605-251-5435

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

