THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By Alier Mach Deng

I have analyzed the first two debates and conveniently left the third debate without giving my opinion on it. Six days to the election, I wrote two articles and why Secretary Clinton Hillary should and would never be elected as the next President of the US because of her temperament, corruption, military adventurism, scandals and Obama’s baggage. The titles of those two articles were “Donald Trump Potential Victory Generally Aligns with South Sudan Foreign Policy” and “U.S Presidential Election”These articles were both published by Bor Globe and also on my Facebook page.

Further,we discussed with Abraham Gai aka Alier Machingala/ Alier Gai and our ideas were very identical with respect to Libya, Syria and other restive parts of the world including South Sudan and the reasons why she should never be elected. Abraham Gai predicted even the victory on Tuesday defying all the analysts and all the channels, affirming that it was ‘too late for Hillary to pull up a victory”

because of FBI decision to open a probe on newly discovered emails.

Butrus Ajak was very confident in our ideas and wish if he were a U.S. citizen then he would vote for Donald Trump since he was swayed by the article particularly the plight of immigrants as they cross the Sea of Lampedusa into Europe. Butrus Ajak jokingly floated me as a de facto Donald Trump’s Campaign Manager and Macingala’s as a de facto advisor. One of my former classmates, David Mading shared one of the articles on his Facebook. In a separate post, Nebii John /Many Ajong argued that Donald Trump’s election would improve relations between South Sudan and America once again.

Before the polling stations were closed last night, Butrus Ajak Deng/Ajak Akon Diing/Ajak Deng Ajak posted a terse message expressing solidarity with all the supporters of Donald Trump including Many Ajong. His clear and concise message urged people to elect grandee,Commander Donald Trump, while tearing into President Obama and Secretary Hillary and their tragic policies in Libya, Syria and why she should never be elected, excoriating them for killing Col. Gadhafi, resulting into horrific plight of immigrants, a consequence of military adventurism; cautioning that President Assad of Syria, President Robert Mugabe and Kiir Mayardit could be the next on line should she succeed in her quest for presidency. President Obama’s brother, Malik Obama, campaigned and supported Trump. Indeed, he hated the killing of a man he called his best friend, Col. Gadhafi.

Frankly, this message calmed my nerves; though I was confident that Donald would win, listening to people in companies and on street.We were dismissed and seen as sideshow the way Donald was underestimated by the establishment politicians, media and Washington. I was listening to one Donald Trump supporter from North Carolina 21 days ago and she had this to say:

“The Republican establishment politicians have shot their foot.”

There was no way Hillary would win with her policy of imposing no flight Zone and fight Syrian govt and Russia at ago. American people are tired of unnecessary wars. Obamacare was a disaster and the Professor Jonathan Gruber at M.I.T made fool of Obama and insulting the intellect of American people; this was an elite professor who was the architect of Obamacare.

The wave of populism in America has delivered an emphatic victory to Donald Trump. There were no high profile politicians at his campaign rallies because he was shunned by the establishment,the media, yet the message resonated with ordinary people on streets and in companies; the common people knew what the media, interest groups, and the ‘rigged system’ were up to. Donald Trump believes in his ideas and I love his self-confidence, the drive and determination. This is a great moral lesson that we need to believe in ourselves as long as the actions are right. He mockingly said that he did not need Beyoncé and Jazy in order to win; I love that statement.

The American people have delivered justice to the Libyans and immigrants drowning every day as they seek refuge in Libya. This is a sweet victory for American people and immigrants who are being turned away in Europe. So please before you analyze American politics, you have to talk to the people on streets, companies and friends not rich or establishment politicians. This is a moment of reckoning for President Obama and Hillary, media, political analysts and supporters who wanted Hillary to win. Another reason why he won is that he is entertaining and brash and when I talk to people they mention that a lot. The people are stressed in America and they want someone who will make them laugh and that’s another reason why I am a passionate supporter of Trump. As a guy who loves literature, I want someone unusual, revolutionary and extraordinary.

I would like to thank you my two special American friends: Alison Searle, Tajane Crumpler. They found CNN, other news channels biased against Donald Trump and they took solace in my writings which were leaning toward President Donald Trump.

Thank you Nebii John, Awino, Abraham Gai, Butrus Ajak Deng, Awic Mawith and all the supporters of Donald Trump. We have done our little part.

Congratulations to the mogul Donald Trump and his relatively experienced team; a team that believes in the power of their ideas. As South Sudanese, there’s no one in this world who has the ability or capability of solving our own problems except us.People of South Sudan should solve their own problems without undue pressure from the West and the region. What I did not like from Obama administration is this imperialism and support of rebels to destabilize South Sudan. May God bless President Donald Trump and the Govt of South Sudan and its great people

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

