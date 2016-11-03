THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

This US presidential election is hilarious and riveting. After the FBI carried out what they called ‘thorough investigation’ into the handling of classified information by Mrs. Hillary Clinton, then a potential bombshell emerged. Based on this probe, the FBI Director, James Comey, recommended against charging Mrs. Hillary Clinton. Secretary Clinton was animated about the recommendation and thanked the FBI for their ‘professionalism.’ On the other hand, the mogul, Donald Trump claimed that the system was ‘rigged.’ During the last debate, Donald insisted that Secretary Clinton should never have been allowed to run and suggested that he may not accept the results as a result of what he decried as a ‘rigged system. ‘
However, the FBI 11th hour revelation, pertaining to new emails found on a computer used by Anthony Weiner, the congressman, who has a history of texting and sending sexual explicit messages and photos to women, has jolted Hillary’s campaign into a disarray. In 2011, Anthony Weiner tried to deny such assaults but the body of evidence and a number of women grew including a minor, 15. Ultimately, he admitted his sexual misdeeds and fell out of favour with Secretary Clinton. The democrats led by Harry Reid forced him to resign as a Representative.
He tried to run for a mayoral seat but the sexting scandals doomed his political ambitions as he sought New York mayoral seat. Anthony Weiner was seen as a Democratic Party rising star and very close to Hillary and former President Bill Clinton. Ms. Huma Abedine, the senior aide of the Secretary, has been her ears and eyes for 21 years and hence Mrs. Hillary, has been her confidante.
There is allegation that Hillary has promised to retain the Attorney General should she win the election. Could there be a conflict of interest here? Furthermore, Attorney General too met with former President, Bill Clinton before a decision to charge Hillary was made and this angered Trump and a host of Republicans. The FBI Director had to break the tradition because his legacy is at stake since Republicans had expressed revulsion at the decision when he testified before the Congress.
