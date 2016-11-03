THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By Alier Mach Deng

This US presidential election is hilarious and riveting. After the FBI carried out what they called ‘thorough investigation’ into the handling of classified information by Mrs. Hillary Clinton, then a potential bombshell emerged. Based on this probe, the FBI Director, James Comey, recommended against charging Mrs. Hillary Clinton. Secretary Clinton was animated about the recommendation and thanked the FBI for their ‘professionalism.’ On the other hand, the mogul, Donald Trump claimed that the system was ‘rigged.’ During the last debate, Donald insisted that Secretary Clinton should never have been allowed to run and suggested that he may not accept the results as a result of what he decried as a ‘rigged system. ‘

However, the FBI 11th hour revelation, pertaining to new emails found on a computer used by Anthony Weiner, the congressman, who has a history of texting and sending sexual explicit messages and photos to women, has jolted Hillary’s campaign into a disarray. In 2011, Anthony Weiner tried to deny such assaults but the body of evidence and a number of women grew including a minor, 15. Ultimately, he admitted his sexual misdeeds and fell out of favour with Secretary Clinton. The democrats led by Harry Reid forced him to resign as a Representative.

He tried to run for a mayoral seat but the sexting scandals doomed his political ambitions as he sought New York mayoral seat. Anthony Weiner was seen as a Democratic Party rising star and very close to Hillary and former President Bill Clinton. Ms. Huma Abedine, the senior aide of the Secretary, has been her ears and eyes for 21 years and hence Mrs. Hillary, has been her confidante.

Donald Trump once questioned the judgement of Secretary Hillary on relying on Huma Abedine. Abedine and Weiner got married in 2010 and Bill Clinton presided over their marriage. The couple actively helped Mrs. Hillary during her 2008 presidential campaign. During Anthony Weiner mayoral campaigns, it was reported that Secretary Hillary advised Ms. Abedine against accompanying Anthony in public. It was recently, August, 2016, when Abedine announced that she was separating with Anthony Weiner presumably, precipitated by his sexting scandals. Reacting to this news, Donald Trump had this to say:

“Mrs Abedine was better off without him “and suggested that Mr. Weiner had picked up highly classified information in the course of marriage.

It was this inappropriate affair with the minor, 15, in 2011, by Anthony Weiner, that the FBI was investigating when the investigators stumbled over emails pertinent to the closed investigation. At the revelation of these emails, Donald Trump had this to say on his campaign trail in Colorado.

“We never thought we would thank Anthony Weiner.”

In a response to a ‘surprise discovery of new emails’, Clinton did not let Huma Abedine accompany her to the campaign trail for the first time. She appeared to blame the FBI and affirmed that the FBI would reach the same conclusion they had reached before. I really doubt the discovery is kere mony e puur as my mother used to say. I strongly believe this is a very significant discovery because there is no way the FBI could do this at last minute.

The Attorney General, Mrs. Loretta Lynch, disagreed with the FBI and said it had gone against the tradition of not interfering or appearance of interfering with the election at the eleventh hour.

There is allegation that Hillary has promised to retain the Attorney General should she win the election. Could there be a conflict of interest here? Furthermore, Attorney General too met with former President, Bill Clinton before a decision to charge Hillary was made and this angered Trump and a host of Republicans. The FBI Director had to break the tradition because his legacy is at stake since Republicans had expressed revulsion at the decision when he testified before the Congress.

The sexting scandals of Anthony Weiner are about to derail the political ambitions of Hillary as they have already jeopardized his political ambitions. These scandals evoke memories of infidelity of her husband inappropriate relationships in the past and distracting her campaign message.

Secretary Hillary Clinton has suffered enough but I think history should not be made with this caliber of a woman, the one who voted for Iraq war and lied about Libya. The making of history has to be deferred to another woman like Senator Warren and others.

The trumped up mass Viagra that Hillary claimed was issued to the troops by Col. Gadhafi and other false narratives have led to war crimes and crimes against humanity against black Africans and Libyans in Libya. Those lies and the dereliction of duty to provide security at the Consulate caused the heinous murders of Ambassador Chris Steve and three other Americans in Benghazi. Immigrants to Europe are dying every day at the Sea of Lampedusa as they precariously flee Libya because anarchy and insecurity posed by militia. The deaths of many civilians, Col. Gadhafi in Libya and the helplessness in which Americans were killed, would always haunt Obama and Hillary. No one abhors that than his own brother, Malik Obama, who vigorously supports Donald Trump and described Col. Gadhafi as his best friend.

Recently, it was hyped in South Sudan by UN, IO and G10 that there were foreigners who were raped by the army. They were talking about foreigners yet there were a lot of citizens who were raped during the war. Yet the act of rape must be performed on someone; it was reported that the alleged ‘foreign victims’ were non-existent. This was to tarnish the govt and to pave way for foreign intervention.

I am against any imperialist and Donald Trump is the person to vote for. For those who are desperate to make history, it has to be deferred to trustworthy and honest woman. Awino, Wai Mwalimu, Gai Makhor (Mach Ajong aka/Nebii John) and the rest go for Donald Trump, the brash kid from Queens.

The writer is Aliiru {Alier Mach Deng}

