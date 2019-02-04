The true history of the Red Army.

The term Lost Boys and Lost Girls should be differentiated from Red Army. We were removed from our parents and taken to Ethiopia for formal education. So, whoever invented lost need to set the record straight. Thus, stop spreading wrong information to the world and the young generation. We should always tell the truth to the people who need to know the facts. The Red Army is not a bad organisation and it may evolve into be a political party in South Sudan. I supported the Red Army Foundation because it is our history. Let us supports comrade Deng Bol. Please contact me through my Facebook account or email me with any question you may have regarding this article. Thanks everyone for reading this message.
Prepared by Member of the Red Army: Ayuen Achiek Mayen (Known as madding De Ngeth Angoh on social media) Email. jayuenayuen@yahoo.com
