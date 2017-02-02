THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By Rev. Agook Kon Kuol

The Rev. John Kuol Lueth Aweer was a man of great talents with a creative mind and inspirational individual. He passed away on November 26, 2016. The passing of John left an unfulfilled huge vacuum in his family and the church. John Kuol was born in Bor, South Sudan and was converted to Christianity, and he lived his faith to the fullest as a Christian until he passed away last year.

He was blind at infant stage but despite his sight challenges, he accomplished many things in life as normal people do. As the saying goes, “disability is not inability.” Rev. John Kuol was a gifted man in various aspect of life and he was very successful even though the disability life can be a challenge in Africa. He learned Biblical stories and became a teacher, musicians and a priest under the guardian of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan and Sudan respectively. He played different kinds of musical instruments such as accordions, keyboards, flute, and drums among others.

Rev. John based his life in the church and publicly known as a man for all people. In the late 1990s, Rev. John Kuol received brilliant training and he was the best student among his colleagues. He finished well, learned carpentry, and he used to make furniture of all kinds including beds, chairs and so on and so forth.

Few years ago, Rev. John Kuol married to Darcus Awel Bol Jok as his wife. John and Darcus Awel are blessed with 4 children: (1) 2 boys and 2 girls. Lueth his older son is 9 years older, Agot is 7 years old, Ayen is 6 years old and Aweer is 3 years. Since John Kuol passed away on November 26, 2016, in Eldoret, Kenya after battling a short-term illness. His wife and his five children left with no help because Rev. John Kuol was the sole provider for his family needs.

As Christians and people of good wills, we can show our love by giving these children of Rev. John Kuol a small support that can get them so that they can complete their school in absence of their dear father whom the love so much.

If you were in Kakuma Refugee Camp, in Kenya in early 1990s-2000s, you may know that Rev. John Kuol was able to accomplish many things that normal people may not accomplish. Rev. John Kuol achieved many things, and without a doubt, if we supported his wonderful children. They children will do more than what John did to Episcopal Church and our community of believers. Any contribution to support his family will be a great life changing for his family.

