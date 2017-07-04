THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By Peter M. Garang,

Student of Conflictology, Spain

The writer is doing an academic research on “Measuring Effectiveness of Inter-communal Dialogues in Jonglei”. The findings of the research are being shared with the institution; however, I felt like sharing this as an article on this website with you for more comments and feedback. Should you have anything to share, please do not hesitate to me at: majakgarang@gmail.com

One of the findings is: The magnitude of impacts and the effects of inter-communal conflicts in Jonglei

Displacements and the violation of human rights : The rate of displacements among communities of Jonglei state is higher than any other communities in South Sudan. Records showing database (the state Government and UN) indicated that major displacements of the people in Jonglei is huge, and was caused by inter-communal conflicts. This has hence resulted into many camps being created for both internal displaced persons and refugee, in addition to the movement of cattle camps to the neighboring states. These massive displacements of people out of their homes have made people destitute and vulnerable. Besides, and from international points of view, child abduction, raping and indiscriminate killings, for instance are crimes that constitute violation of human rights if practiced by the warring parties. The study found that some communities in Jonglei State have institutionalized child abduction as a business, prestige and culture to be passed down to generations. Moreover, it was found during the study that young raiders, especially from Murle are trained to abduct children from other communities. These abducted children are sold to the wealthy individuals and receive cows in return for marriage. This act of abductions has psychologically affected thousands of families whose children were abducted. It is alarming, and still wondering when respondents stated that women and children are targeted and killed. It’s an indication of change of trend which has been happening in recent decades and centuries of which mass killing and massacre of innocent people have been happening. Killings – The study has found significance changed in warfare, and involved the security dilemma which eventually led to armed clashes among communities. The recent clashes according to the research with evidence involved indiscriminate killing of civilians. The killing was a clear demonstration of mutual hatred. Despite longstanding interethnic clashes among the tribes of Jonglei, the emergence of ethnic hatred is apparently a recent phenomenon. The indiscriminate killing did not exempt women, children, elderly, church leaders and the Christians as well. Special Investigation report released by Radio Tamazuj mentioned that at least 40 church leaders had been killed across South Sudan between December 2013 and March 2017. In Jonglei State alone, at least a total of fifteen Episcopal Church pastors were killed in different areas within the Dioceses of Bor in mid-January 2014 shortly after the war broke out in Juba. The research further segregated that seven out of fifteen pastors were murdered inside the church of St. Andrew Church in Bor town allegedly by the White Army, while the other two pastors from the same church were also killed in a road ambush laid by unknown gunmen along the Juba-Bor road in February 2015. The remaining six pastors who were serving in the rural church were also killed inside different churches in Jalle and Wernyol areas when suspected cattle raiders from neighboring Boma State attacked those two villages in 2016.

Interruptions or abandonment of infrastructures and facilities – Insecurity caused by inter-communal fight in Jonglei has effects in the normal provision of basic services in the state. Examples are seen in rural towns/ villages in the table below where a good number of facilities have been abandoned.

Table 1: showing some of the facilities abandoned in Bor County meant to improve services because of inter-communal clashes or fighting in Jonglei

S/N Facility name Area/location where a facility is abandoned Sector/cluster of abandoned facility 1 Anyidi Girl Boarding School Anyidi Education 2 Wermel Primary School Anyidi Education Wermanydit Wild live Station Anyidi Law enforcement 3 Ajah-geer Police Post Anyidi Security and law enforcement 4 Kolnyang Primary Health Care Center Kolnyang Health 5 Malou Police Post Kolnyang Security and law enforcement 6 Makuach Teachers Training Institute Makuach Intended to provide training services to all teachers across Jonglei 7 Werkok Lost Boys Memorial Clinic Makuach Health 8 Zion Parish Church Makuach Religious/spiritual 9 Bor County Administration Block (office and resident) Werkok, Makuach Local government 10 Anguei Girls’ Boarding School Makuach Education 11 Werkok Secondary School Makuach Education 12 Makuach Water Yard Makuach Water & sanitation 13 Konbeek Prmary School Makauch Education 14 Makuach Primary School Makuach Education 15 Makuach Police Post Makuach Law enforcement 16 Konbeek Church Makuach Spiritual/religious 17 Makuach Primary Health Care Unit Makuach Health 18 Kaphat Primary Health Care Unit Makuach Health 19 Kapat Primary School Makuach Education 20 Makol-cuei Vocational Training Center Baidit Cross-cuting – Vocational activities to youth and ex-combatants 21 Makol-cuei Primary Health Care Center Baidit Health 22 Manydeng TB Clinic Baidit Health (TB treatment) 23 Payuel Fishery Training Institute Baidit Education 24 Ayendongduor Girls’ School Baidit Education 25 Mathiang Primary Health Care Unit Baidit Health 26 Mathiang Primary School Baidit Education 27 Barngoto Primary Health Care Unty Baidit Health 28 Tong Primary School Baidit Education 29 Jalle Primary School Jalle Education 30 Jalle Secondary School Jalle Education 31 Akueinyom Primary School Jalle Education 32 Kedelei Oil Exploration Site Jalle Exploration of oil 33 Duk-Akuak Primary School Jalle Education 34 Lilir Primary School Jalle Education 35 Lilir Water Yard Jalle Water & Sanitation

Education according to the table above represents 42.9% of the facilities affected, followed by health with 22.9%, law enforcement sector with 11.4% for example and the list goes. Girls’ education as shown in the records is among the sectors badly affected. This was found when a report cited over three-quarter of students who were getting their formal education in rural communities had their education discontinued when conflict broke out in December 2013. This crisis made people ran away from their original homes to safety places – as IDPs or refugees. Also, inter-communal clashes as well as ethnic conflict targeted civilians on the roads indiscriminately through road ambushes and attack passengers’ means of transport. This (roads targeted killings) have led to the closure of major roads or suspension of public transport. In Jonglei, the state Government passed an order in May 2017 informing citizens to suspend public transport on the main road between Juba and Bor following road attacks on Juba-Bor Roads until security returns to normal. The decision comes after more than fifty people were killed on 5th Friday’s attacks along the Juba-Bor Road.

Table 2: Being Summary of Jalle Payam’s incidents indicating number of casualties for the last ten years (since 2006 – 2016)

# of people killed # of children abducted # of cattle raided # of goats/sheep taken # of houses burned 238 31 28,333 166 41

