THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

“Therefore if you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any common sharing in the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, 2 then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and of one mind. 3 Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, 4 not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.” Philippians 2:1-4

On behalf of Atet Community Association (ACA) in the USA, as a leadership, we would like to thank you for the support that you have provided to us during the ACA-USA Annual Conference and Fundraiser Event in Dallas, Texas this past weekend (3/25-26/2017).

To all the ACA-USA women under the leadership of Nyanwuor Deng Duop, you have done an amazing job. Your countless hours of the teleconferences did not go in vain. You have proven that with your support, this community will continue to strive for better. You have proven that “behind every great man is a great woman” Ajok-bil wouldn’t have done it without you. ACA former leadership wants to thank you so much for the job well done and challenge you to remain steadfast in the support of our community.

To all ACA-USA members, thank you so much for taking your time out of your busy schedules to converged to Dallas. Your commitment to come out in great numbers can’t out go without being acknowledged by the former leadership; such attendant have resulted into the successful of the Saturday’s Makuach Primary School Project Fundraising event and the Sunday elections outcome; keep it up Ajok-bil

To all Bor, Twic and Duk County members in Dallas, thank you for flocking out to support ACA-USA course. The event would have been impossible without your support; thank you all for being there for us. Your presence in the hall was more than appreciated and ACA-USA members have no any scale or magnitude they can equate your support with; it was beyond our expectation. In this regard, our especial thank goes out to Mr. Atem Deng (aka Kom-cie-Pioc) and his lovely wife.

Dear Kom-cie-pioc, you have boosted our moral beyond an imaginary level; thank you very much for being with us.

To all the relatives and their significant others, many thanks for your dedications and for extending your hands out that far; your support was paramount in this project. Our special thanks go to your significant others for allowing you to attend the event. Our people were right when they said, “ Ee Nya ku Toc” (meaning a daughter is valuable like the green pastures along the Nile), you will remain greener forever. You guys did a great job by standing by our (ACA) side. May God bless you with plenty to remain greener pasture forever! Our especial thanks go out to Mr. Bior Kuch Biar, Mr. Ayak Kuol-Agany, Mr. Deng Manyang Riak, Rev. Mr. Agook Kon, Mr. Lual Manyok, and Mr. Mading Malou for allowing our dearly beloved sisters to come and cheered us up during this great event.

To all ACA-USA friends in the USA and around the globe, thank you for your morale and financial support; truly they were right when they said, “a Friend in need is a friend indeed” we, the ACA members have tasted the value of your friendship this past weekend in Dallas during the ACA Fundraising event. Your precious support was not only measured in a massive contributions toward the course; you have contributed so much into the project, however, it also made us aware of how many friendship we have built with other communities within South Sudan and in foreign lands. Although, we did not have enough time to reach each of you on time, you have shown us what a friend can do best at the time of needs.

Your supports have left a mark in this community; thank you so much. Our especial thanks go out to Mr. Maker Manyang and Mr. Ayuen Deng Makuei (aka Monyebai/Gamday) for encouraging our friends and relatives that did not make it to Dallas; through Social Media (Raven Radio and Facebook’s live cast) at the event center; thank you, your services are remarkable.

To ACA-USA members under leadership of Mac-Ajong (aka Gai Makhor Mach), what can Atet say none other than; thank you so much for facilitating this great event. Your unshakeable spirit and commitment toward serving this great community of ours has pay off at the end and proven by a fact that ACA had generated 65 thousand plus (Cash amount to $47,117 and Credit amount to $18,070) toward Makuach’s School Project.

In conclusion, it will be of disservice when one ends this letter without mentioning that, the generous support of individual like you has made it possible for our community to exist and to make the community a great place to live.

Thank you, thank you,

Thon Aguek Aguto, ACA Chairman

Wuoi Leek Nyieth, ACA Vice Chairman

Reuben Guguei Panchol, ACA Secretariat.

