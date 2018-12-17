THE CONSPIRACY OF JONGLEI GOVERNOR WITH HIS SURROGATES

Bor South County Pariak

Intended toward Government of Jonglei State

REF: BIONGNAI & MANYAYIEL GRIEVANCES

It is so unfortunate for one to be victimized for the crime that they have never committed. Luol Tiok and Bior Ngunyi have finally become the victims of Anuet’s signpost, a conspiracy between the government of Jonglei and Anuer. All these started about ten years ago when a man from Nyara (Anuet) clan called Ajak Malual Chok who lives in diaspora (United State) was delegated by his group to come home with designed signposts with his clan mates in Panwel in Jonglei State, South Sudan. Mainly, Pastor Kuei Aret and Malual Ateny Gai carried signposts with Anuet on it. Mr. Ajak Maluel Chok CEO of designed posts from United State to Abii land in Panwel area organized his community men to deploy the posts in their depicted areas within Abii landmarks. The intention of posts was to express their superiority to change the ever-existing name of Panwel. After the post’s deployment, Nyara community men with machine guns where Mr. Ajak Malual Chok (the signposts master) belong deployed by the posts with intention to fight Biongnai and Manyayiel who would question the erected Anuet signposts. This is a moment Anuet rhetoric was born in Abii area and Anuet extremists (the so called Anuet intellectuals) came to light. Anuetism or Anuer project lived to present day as it continued to polarize the region with poison of their intentions. The ideology of Anuetism came from few individuals with in Nyara community as a prejudice strategy used to segregate small communities that they co-existed in the same region for ages but after the signpost’s deployment, Anuet extremists polarized the area as tensions grew. In this case, Anuer community started deployment of Anuet signposts as retaliation of renaming area ever existed as Panwel region but the government of Jonglei has decided to leave us with scars more than the perpetrators of the deadly Anuet issue. Governor Aguer and his government has seriously bruised Biongnai and Manyayiel clans by purging them away from their own land and left with a big wound on them despite their innocence in the Anuet matter. It is like a great saying that said,”blaming parched broth on the ferocity of fire and agitation of the utensil, instead of the cook is a total complacent stupidity” ~Rinabing. That is what Jonglei State government administration has done to Biong and Mei clans by arresting theirs Chiefs and Youths without clear convictions. In the meantime, Biongnai and Manyayiel are forced out from their land and prevented from their own cattle camps to return back.

With extreme bitterness, Biongnai & Manyayiel, are disgruntled as victimized by Jonglei State government enactment. Adhering to every rule of law decreed by the government of Jonglei State, it became more problematic on our side and perceived as an act of cowardice-guilt of oneself. Such conduct on Jonglei State government gave Anuer advantages on government expense. The government of Jonglei and the Buor reciprocated to be more of a foe than problem solvers. Indeed, this is a situation in which a child cried another child belonging and the guardian play sympathetic role and compromise the situation by taking something of that child belonging and gave it to a crying child. But in reality, does anyone think that guardian has made a wise decision? No! In fact, the rightful child will feel bitter and uncompromising to be forgiving, making the situation more sinister. People look at what has been done to Biongnai and Manyayiel clans. Nyara is fighting over Biongnai and Manyayiel clan’s lands but Jonglei State government failed to justify their right.

Such behaviors are the reasons we doubt the government and called its actions a conspiracy. Evidently, Governor of Jonglei State Mr. Aguer knows that Deng Mabior was and is the architect and conspirator of Anuet menace as he erected the signboard carrying Anuet name after he was denied nomination by Abii community. Instead, Mr. Ayom Mach was nominated as a community representative for the office of State Gubernatorial executive, which a Governor has a power to situate the nominees to the position of their expertise. Governor Aguer, intentionally, ignored the visible destructive motives of Deng Mabior and went ahead and conspired with the group from Kolnyang County who are subordinates of Anuet ideology to destroy Cueikeer County. Before the fight broke out, there was a threatening war of words by Anuer that they would fight if what they wanted was not done according to their interest. Governor Aguer who was chairing the marathon discussion at Pariak in Cueikeer did not control such threats but remained silent. Audiences in that meeting were government officials of different departments, noticeably, Dau Aturjong of South Sudan Defense Force (SSDF) of Army Division Eight, Religious’ leaders, noticeably, Bishop Dr. Peter Joh Mayom of Malek Diocese, dignitaries’ elders of different communities, noticeably, Deng Kut of Angakuei community and all the chiefs of Abii community. Unfortunately, after sometime in the meeting, Anuer outraged during the meeting and decided to walked away from the meeting in presence of Governor, citing that they have been insulted because delegates presented them with truth. From there, the meeting adjourned late evening for the next day. On the morning of that expected time of the meeting, Anuer failed to show up for the meeting, instead, they were conducting their own meeting demanding Governor to attend their meeting. Governor refused their proposed meeting, but other officials went to them to convinced them return the Governor’s meeting. They agreed but under one condition that they will not sit in the meeting to discuss any matters but to announce their demands for Anuet land outside under the tree. The Governor was told of their decision and Governor Aguer puzzled their demands. Deputy, Agoot Alier Leek joined Anuer meeting and listen to them on government behave regarding their claims. Upon Deputy Agoot return, it was already dawn for the decision to be made. The meeting adjourned again and all the chiefs of Abii community were told to go and come up with what they will think to rescue the situation in timely and in three days limit. Governor made the decision to have each warring communities go to their respective cattle camps to avoid clashes. Anuer were told to go to Laguli, Bioong to Malual and Mei to Wunruar. However, Anuer decided to ambush Bioong and Mei in Malual. Deng Mabior accompanied by Arou Ajok, one of the high ranking officers in police were ordered to go and arrest Anuer youths who dug their trenches at Malual cattle camp and escorted out the detain seven cattle herds from laguli cattle camp to Malual. Deng Mabior the Aunet inspired decided to pat ordered police leadership on their backs to leave them to carry out suicidal mission. Governor, Aguer after his orders failed to follow up on his orders in timely manner resulted in Anuer attacking Biongnai and Manyayiel in Malual. A doom event that befell Abii land to date erupted. Governor never held Deng Mabior accountable to explain why he didn’t follow the orders as Deng is still free today advocating for Anuetism. Moreover, after the first fight, Majier Alier, the former Kolnyang County’s Commissioner was assigned to enact as the Cueikeer’s Acting Commissioner overseeing both Kolnyang and Cueikeer. Although Governor Aguer knew for sure that Anuer’s claims of the land renaming is the interest of some Kolnyang’s communities, he ignored the fire and still assigned Commissioner Majier to manage two counties affairs. In the light of managing and accessing the affairs of Cueikeer county, Commissioner Majeir fall into Governor Aguer’s command without even objecting to any single violation and making it more complicated by bringing in a package of his own.

One thing Governor Aguer had in his mind was to victimize Biongnai and Manyayiel legitimizing his deadly decision by forming special court to rule on the matter which was not his legal constitutional authority. Hence, the Governor has forgotten that he sharpened the anger in our communities to the level far too unmanageable loss of lives it could cause. This is the conspiracy of the government-sponsored and the elites with their surrogates, criminals of Jonglei State government officials who sided with malefactors and who failed to apprehend criminals behind conspiracy. Jonglei State officials are selective on who they want to arrested base on who fill their pockets well. The officials ignore enforcing the rule of laws upon instigators and culprits but choose to arrest the obedience’s. Noticeable politicians, religious leaders, dignitaries and elders of Bor community never spoke out openly about the issue to reprimand the actors behind. But instead, they speak of laws as something of hearsay. Apparently, the orders issued before the first fight by Governor when Anuer’s youth dug their trenches at Malual cattle camp and detained seven cattle herds at Laguli cattle broke the orders imposed. Arou Ajok was assigned to implemented orders with number of police officers to arrest the youth who broke the orders and detained cattles in Laguli returned with either herds of cattles or an arrest. He rather chose to disparage the threat intended toward Biongnai and Manyayiel. On the next day, the problem intensified, and Commissioner Deng Mabior was sent with Bheer Ngong Alier, Anuer elder to convince their youth but resisted them. Meanwhile, Bheer made a controversial and interesting remark that everyone can bringing their cattle to swarm cattle camp (Toch) of Abii except Nyicak and Awan. The Biongnai and Manyayiel cattles were still in Alieu waiting for their rented boats to fleet for Wunruar. Talk of conflict intensified on both sides as time approached to final days of moving inland. Aguer was informed and briefed of what was happening in the inland areas yet choose to disparage more. The day after, Bioong and Mei brought their cattles to Wunruar and eyed the next move to Malual. Even before bridling their cattles in Wunruar, there was already guns aimed at them. Aguer was informed about the situation but took no action of intervention as Jonglei State governor. Blind siding became name of the game and still carry on today toward Bioong and Mei. Anuer side taker continued to merge with full force daily planning to purged and prevent Bioong and Mei from going to their cattle camps or land. State government strategic motive is kept away Biongnai and Manyayiel from their land except Anuer.

On the morning of December 22, 2017, Bioong and Mei unbridled their cattle at Wunruar for Malual. With the evil intentions of Anuer, their youths settled at Laguli unbridled their cattles and headed for Malual for planned attack. Decreed established by the Governor advising each community to go to their owned cattle camp remained broken by Anuer, yet no government actions taken. Anuer’s youths chose to defy those orders. On the other hand, their youths from home followed Bioong and Mei to Malual knowing that their colleagues from Laguli cattle camp are going to joined up in Malual for attack. As Anuer planned, Malual was intersected and the fight erupted immediately. Anuer’s youths took escaped option after unsuccessful four assaults attempted by the river bank. A man by the name of Anyang Deng Anyang, from Jiir community of Kolnyang; a nephew of Achiek Ajith Joh, the armed commander in South Sudan Army hauled them inland opposite side of the Malual cattle camp. After Malual battle started by Anuer, instigators behind are not apprehended and brought to book. Perhaps, they are executing Aguer’s will.

On December 25th, 2017, Aluong Dot Yuol, a young man from Biongnai a University student from Zimbabwe was attacked and gun down on his way to Pariak visiting his mother in Goi by known gunmen named: Manyok Khona, Thuang Ajak and others. Thank God that he survived on his mercy though at the dire condition that hospitalized him for more than ten months. None of the involved individuals in the event are yet apprehended by justice. As if that was not enough, Yai Kuoi from Nyara ambushed and fired a bullet at a young man from Nyichak. He missed him through the power of God.

On the December 27th, 2017, Yai Kuoi Jok from Nyara once again shot dead a graceful colored ox (mior marial dheeng) of Akau Dot Yuol to whom the brother was attacked. It almost triggered another fight but then the elders intervened, and the situation was calmed. Jonglei State government remained silent. Another serious sacrilege!

Then the maladjusted young man is still enjoying the breeze of freedom and hunting to commit more crimes rather than being in a cell. This is a miscarriage of injustice. On February 7th, 2018, a young man named Gai Nhial Gai was shot dead beside a crocodile by a young man from Anuer Thon Majok Jongol as avengement of a late brother. This enhanced February 7th and 8th, 2018 fight engagement. Upon on the arrival of the government troops aiming to distinguish the raged fire, then Col. Marol Bol instead of being fair on both sides, suppressed barely on one side chasing people with tankers and shooting people killing person named Achiek Ngong Neka and injured many i.e. Matiop Akau, Ngeike Anyang amidst others. This is direct side taking from surrogates. Due to numerous reasons, blood relation interest bribery and so forth which is even worse than the fight itself and must be condemnable in all aspects. The so-called government fails to subjected the victims upon the mercies of a merciless penal code up to date which we consider unfair and in-human of the highest hierarchy.

As a matter of facts, Thon Majok, Piel Bil Jok, Yai Kuoi, Malual Kuoi, Thuang Ajak Ayuel Ajak and others who highly pushed for a fight depending Anuet rhetoric are still free today. Whereas youth from Manyayiel, Biongnai, Nyichak and Awan have been jailed for a year without release as they obey State government orders while Anuer youths walking free. This is an open victimization of the innocents while the guilty ones are free.

Deng Arem Nyok and Kuol Kok, both Colonels in the South Sudan Army got involved in the fight as members of Anuet community. In fact, Deng Arem led the fight that broke loss at Majak area of Panwel that resulted in killing the number of people. While Kuol Kok supplied ammunition, intended to be taken to Buma Barracks of SSDF but instead converted ammunition to his Anuer community youth to killed members of Biongnai and Manyayiel. These officers were never or hadn’t been held accountable by the government until Col. Kuol Kok committed suicide recently. The government has yet told us their intentions and interests in Abii land as they seem to shy away from one side concerns.

In late February and early March of 2018, there has been a constant stealing of goats, and sheep by Anuer in Panwel area. That recurring event was repeatedly reported to Col. Marol Bol but he turned cold shoulders to investigate. Although enough evident were eminence, such as, Ajak Alier Ngong’s phone found on the route that the herds were followed. Our youths were on move to pursuing them, but they were advised by Chiefs, youths’ leaders and more strongly by elders not to pursued them because it could disadvantage them if government intervene. Leaders and elders of the Biong and Mei assumed that the government was going to take action of arresting the criminals but that wasn’t possible. Surprisingly, Col. Marol Bol, the then assigned army colonel by Aguer’s government was on the defense of a crime committed. That affirmed government was not on the paths of solving the problem but peppered to side with Nyara. Marol could have been held accountable for his role but was but because he was doing Government and Nyara a favor, our complaints are considered inconsiderable. Perhaps on Anuer bribery project deal, Mamer Ruk was once bribed and promised to be given Kur Mareng Bior’s daughter as his wife if he stays far away from Anuet subject. What a shame!

On Feb 3oth, Ayuen Lual of Gol community and a nephew to then acting Commissioner Majeir Alier was seized in possession of nine RPG’s fuses and three barrels of PKM shipping them to Nyara. Tactically, he was enabled to escaped in captivity by foil of his maternal uncle, Majeir Alier and Col. Marol Bol. This raised concerned among the deployed armies, leading to the national prison unit led by Manyang Agok deserted the area and return to the state capital up to date. The case remained disparaged. Sadly, our communities begin to mold mistrust. Really? The government is greater than a section of a community to play unfair justice.

Moreover, our communities of Biongnai and Manyayeil have always succumbs to the orders by the government. On the first decree, our communities were ordered to leave the area for Yolthar/Dotweng and Cueidong. While Nyara to evacuated to Jam, Bangachorot, and Nyin-Majok but they did not fully comply with decree. With gratitude of laws, we abided by them but never enough for the interest of government and best for Anuer the violators. The new order was issued; that Biongnai and Manyayiel communities should leave the current destinations and go to Pariak and DDR. Again, it was a yes by our communities and moved right away. Meanwhile, Anuer community defied the orders and never even move a distance, making the orders as just hearsay but best sealed by the government who sided with Anuer. Col. Marol Bol and Commissioner, Majeir Alier were the dealers behind concealing orders that disadvantaging Biongnai and Manyayiel.

With certainty, Governor Aguer, Deputy Governor Agoot Alier Leek, Col. Marol Bol, Commissioner Majeir Alier, Police Chief Chol Achiek Deng, and Dut Achuak kept Anuer in the evacuated zone on their mercy but not because Anuer defied the orders unknowingly. Something must be so special between Anuer and the Jonglei State government that they always disobeyed the orders and still stay footed without punishments imposed against them.

Recently, Jonglei governor visited United State of America on the invitation of so-called Greater Bor Community, but the reality behind that was for the Governor to have a secret link with Anuer that are dealers behind Anuet project. It is alleged that Governor Aguer had a lengthy teleconference with Makuol Diing Deng, Ajak Malual Chok, Chol Dakbai Ngang’ and the rest of their clan members. With Mr. Governor Aguer, knowing that Ajak Malual Chok was the agent who planted the germination and growth of Anuer, acceded by Chol Dakbai Ngang Chol Plus the group by watering and staked of their interest. Governor Aguer couldn’t resist the temptation to his leadership position but fall for conspiracy to participated in that private discussion. Governor Aguer seem to share great interest in Anuet project as he spoke with man who introduce signposts in Abii land Mr. Ajak Malual Chok who is most wanted in Jonglei State, S. Sudan. Honorable Maker Lual, the former Bor commissioner once pursued Ajak to Kampala, Uganda as he attempted an arrest but unfortunately, Ajak Malual Chok escaped the pursued as he ran to United States (US). However, Mr. Ajak Malual Chok kept campaigning for his foundation remotely. Therefore, Aguer should know better of who he was talking with by virtue of leadership. Is that a leadership Buor embrace?

On the other hand, Chol Dakbai Ngang, the filthy mouth; went to South Sudan from Australia for the reason of their foundation. His purpose was to mobilize their youths and buy them arsenals for the fight. Meanwhile, Chol Dakbai Ngang architected the expelling of pastors at Malou, Nyin Majok and Jam because they were not descendent of Anuet. With the tension flare, Chol Dakbai Ngang took off bringing his father along with him and rest of his siblings to Kenya, where he kicks off for US fleeing. Few days after Chol Dakbai Ngang arrival in the US the fight erupted. Are those the people Governor Aguer veiled? Where is leadership moral? Governor Aguer could not recognized the organization leadership of Cueikeer in United States to at least have them reach out to him but able to recognize Anuer group to have length teleconferences with criminals. What happened here is some kind of mafia leadership where one in power cover up his mafia kingpins from their oppositions and play dirt behind closed doors. Big, big Crook!

Without a doubt, don’t think that Bioong and Mei do not recognize the saints and evils on either side of Kolnyang County and even in Nyara clan of Cueikeer County. There are people of good will that are working proudly and tirelessly to bring peace to the area, one of those are Chief Makuach Arem Nyok of Nyara is one of the good saints, Mawut Wuoi Yuol of Abang in Kolnyang is another and not to forget MP. Dr. Malek Alier of Guala of the same Kolnyang County. Those guys are exemplary of what it takes to be a faithful mediator, who scale carefully on both sides of the argument to bring normality and fairness on disputed parties. “What is strange is when wolves are the one demanding to lead the sheep to the greener pastures ignoring shepherds to watch and still expect no worries of resistance, knowing very well “wolves and sheep are preys and predators” of uncompromising appetite and they don’t belong to the same common.”

However, it is only ducklings that fall into the same pit sequentially, but wise human being would identify the problem and break the chain of germination. Unless if those human beings are sickening by some sort of natural disease of which a problem may be blamed upon it.

Recently, Angau Magai and Ateny Bheer have done unbearable things to our communities. Angau Magai, the army commanding officer in the area and a brother-in-law to Majok Acuoth of Anuer has ordered the soldiers to desecrate burned down evacuated complexes structured by our communities into a fuel charcoals and sold the charcoals as a primary beneficiary. however, that is not Angau Magai main agenda, his agenda remained deeper than pillaging the village, in a style his predecessor, Marol Bol had used before arresting over hundreds of our youth for unknown reason, confiscated guns and took them to jail and fined them for no appearance crime committed just to collect money for the benefit of government officials. Angau’s intention laid in the agreement that he and Anuer had in mind is that to defeat Bioong and Mei and to encumber their evacuated areas is to destroy their houses or turn them into charcoals. That is the strategy used to discourage Biongnai and Manyayiel clans from thoughts of returning to their temporary evacuated homes in the orders of State government.

Communities that were ordered out including Anuer told to assume their residential villages in Panwel as they are not forced out by State government while Bioong and Mei will have no houses to go to, and perhaps, may resort to just remained settle at their current accommodation estates and Anuer adversaries will occupy land as theirs. Or if our instincts will push us to assume our ancestral land, then we will have to bear the conditions of building from nothing to something. Pathetic thought!

Clearly, the aspect of this plot is when our herders of in-compound cattle were herding along Majak’s creek because of the fear of obvious common enemy. Angau Magai took a lead to chase the herders away with their cattle; siding with his In-laws and said “Ye ŋö yen we bɛɛr rɔ̈c ë Bɛ̈r ku we ci kɔc wär ë Bɛ̈r tiit nɔ̈k.” Intriguingly, Commander has loss it!

The only answer to his misstatement is to let him ask his niece’s husband about what battle of Abii fights he had ever presented in? When did Anuer (Nyaraa) become the defenders of Abii community? We would attest that Mr. Col. Angau Magai has just been misinformed about bravery of Abii community, making him no indifferent with Mr. Chol Lual and significances others in Diaspora early this year chose to make a faulty video praising Anuer version of faulty claims. Believe it or not, it is not true that “ears heard from far distance than what eyes couldn’t sight” Angau siding with his niece’s marital clan is absolute synonym of crook leader who obliterated a privilege of public power and paste on nepotism. It would be better if Mr. Angau Magai take time and do his homework to finding out what front Nyara had ever been on for a battle fought in Abii or by Abii. And to come back for refutation, we will be waiting. That long tongue must retract or more messes are inevitable for Buor with this feigning narcissism. With curiosity, what did he do with bloated shoulder sling bag brought to him by Gai Manyang Anyieth inside his commanding hut and few minutes later, the sling bag returned deflated? Very scrounge government indeed headed by kingpins!

Ateny Bheer, in another word is no different with his predecessor Majeir Alier who came to Cueikeer with assigned mission by government and averted it to Kolnyang mission of interest and shamefully just to benefit Anuer his other family of marital. Ateny Bheer, Mayom Ngong and Chol Achiek Deng abounded the task entrusted to them and of course the obligated duties of their leadership and of course their dignitary’s elderliness to pluck out their herders of Kolnyang with their cattle from Abii disputed cattle Camps. Instead, they turn around and gave the orders to armed security in the area to evacuated in-compound cattle in none disputed camp. None disputed camps were Lill and Mabiorbiol along with in-compound cattle of Biongnai, Manyayeil, Nyicak and Awan far away from disputed area. When Biong’s deputy chief, Ngor Garang question their illegal action of giving orders, they ordered polices forces and tortured deputy chief Ngor Garang of Biongnai and took him to army garrison where he was flogged hundred and fifty lashes. Day later, his superior chief Manyang Deng was compelled to sign the evacuation of Lill and Mabiorbiol cattle camps. Arguably, he refused to sign the document, telling them that he could not put signature on something that is not his processions. Lill and Mabiorbuil are Nyicak and Awan cattle camps. With Chief Manyang refusal to complied with this barbaric leadership demand, they shamefully took him to the same garrison as his deputy and arrested him. But who will thought of playing with lives as such as government officials who are so educated and old enough in ages to circumvent fair conflict mediation? That is puzzling, right? But don’t look further away than in Jonglei government and Bor community where conspiracies are tokens to names recognition of wealth. Those gangs should be investigated. But who will investigate the so-called above the laws group who are just roaming the yards of innocents’ communities? Great old saying is proven in Jonglei State and its Administration pyramids: “where there is blood there is wealth” Abii issue is solvable just in matter of time but because number of hierarchies are gaining wealth through manipulation means they have to look away from the truth. As such, Biongnai, Manyayiel, Nyicak and Awan are paying the price of the business they have never participated in.

Ateny Bheer, is either drunk or hallucinated with some kind of influential substance to miss the laying prey in a broad daylight. Now, can we say again that he is not part of the problem? He has just through his community of Abang overboard unknowingly for his selfish gains.

Chol Achiek Deng, tent on this conflict has never been weaved and that is also the same about his community, Jiir; we have been just keeping quiet for the respect of matters that are best known to ourselves. Please, who will not altercate that the shameful slaying of his clan-mate, Kuol-Marondok, is being repeated here? During 1993 event in Pagari when guards from then commander current President of S. Sudan were repeatedly reported as sexually arrested girls from Kuol-marondok’s compound then junior officer in the SPLA at the time. While, the case was ignored because someone was having self-interest toward Kuol-Marondok’s significance family invited shy away from confrontation of integrity. Because of such self-interest, Kuol pushed to the limit of his good judgment and end up taking the matter to his own hands. With frustration Kuol confronted and shot dead three offenders because his case was played down by people that were supposed to handle case and above him. Kuol action resulted to immediate arrested and rushed to the execution with fire squad without hearing established. The conspirators won their living shame unto today.

Such comparison is exactly similar in the situation of Juor Abii. Does government want Biongnai and Manyayiel to take matters in their own hands? Well, there is no confiscation of land as wish may fail you Thomas.

Superiors are keeping such furtive leaders just to silent and rewarding individuals indirectly for the killing of his brother but not by the virtue of knowing his job. His leadership skill is not even approved by the people of his own county. He needs to be encouraged to be brave and go to collect his clan mate’s children before they disappear in history. That is Jieng’s obligation!

Mayom Ngong and Kuereng Akuei, we understand their Adol community is struggling to find a permanent settlement in Kolnyang, making it acceded to empty promises made to them; “Anuet will emerge to occupied Abii land, dominating other communities” Well, such promises are hard to become. On the assumption, their poking the inflated balloons of the forwardness of our communities is rebellious to their representation in the government of Jonglei as their leadership and elders in Bor community are in fact mortifying. They should just stand clear and firm as Lalik Awan and Chol-Machar who are supporting Anuer openly by donating arsenals and money supporting and funding the war of Anuer. There is nothing wrong with someone declaring confrontation without play two faces. One’s community is one’s pride and identity to speak truthfully and proudly. Apparently, there is a doubt that not only ghosts spoke out of sight but also some coward old wise men spoke out of sight too. Pure contempt!

Maker Kur Lueth and Bior Alier Manok, their known straightforwardness of truths telling, and execution of orders issued have refracted. They were advised to usher their distant communities of Athoch who are rearing their cattle in Abii land to their areas because of roll these communities caused in toch Abii. Instead of staying at a far distant, they chose to muddy them self to protected what they so-call toch Anuet to be accepted by Nyara. Eventually, they chose to decry the value of lost souls in Abii land.

The Athoch herders camping in Abii areas are supportive of one side, Anuer to be specific. Angakuei community is there with over hundred herds, Alian community with over sixty herds, Abuodit community with more than ninety herds and Biong-Lual Kur, the community of Bor community leader Ajuoi Magot with fewer than fifty herds. All these mentioned communities are camping with Anuer in dispute areas of Abii. They are not there only for the searching of green pastures but incriminated to resist authorities in peaceful processes. If there is leadership fairness and looking to bring peacefulness to Abii community then, why are the above-mentioned communities there in that large present in the area that has conflict tensions? Aren’t they showing involvement or interest in the conflict as their intended responsibly?

It is already clear that Deputy Governor, Agoot Alier Leek has his cattle with Anuer in the same camp. That is another self-centric and conflict of interest to bring fairness in his leadership role. He has disapproved his community’s assertion that “they laid before cattle herds in bravery, steadfast in truths and justice” Mr. Deputy Governor just simply laid behind the herds clouded with injustice.

It is heartbreaking when a person like Dr. Agoot caliber lowered his standards with intentions of destroying other community for his personal gain. Dr. Agoot, in our view, is an example of a sons disowned by their parents whereby sent to school for lack of leadership growth in the community anyway. He has indeed proven to be useless to Jonglei State, Bor, Gok and even Anyidi. Mr. Aguer has played Dr. Agoot and the entire Gok is fuming with wrath of burning chaos this season. It was Kolnyang by itself, recently Cueikeer with some Gak interference. Not long ago, Ater and Palek are almost at interlock and still unresolved. What’s the role of Dr. Agoot? When will he be a true son of the community and fair leader?

The fight in Abii is now about to resume. This is because the government of Jonglei isn’t satisfied with the bloodshed in Abii land. Recently Jonglei State government officials; Deputy Governor Agoot Alier, Chief of Police Chol Achiek Deng, Minister Ayom Mach, and Advisor Mamer Ruk had a closed-door meeting with Anuer youths on December 2nd in Jam. On the morning of December 3rd, the result of their meeting was a surprisingly movement of Anuer to the out of bound toch with their partners.

Meanwhile, the same officials deployed armed forces in Biongnai and Manyayiel cattle camps part of toch in Malual and Wunruar. This is because the officials want to detour Biongnai and Manyayiel from going to their very areas, while protecting Anuer to stay at Laguli on their deal.

Instead of implementing the life-saving decision Aguer and Agoot decided to played tricks on Biongnai and Manyayiel enforcing orders preventing them from going to their own Toch. While, no prove or copy of documented orders given to any of these subclans, Anuer were secretly allowed to go to toch. The intention of doing such a malicious act is well known to the Jonglei state leadership represented by Deputy Governor Agoot Alier, Adviser Mamer Ruk, Minister Ayom Mach and Police Chief Chol Achiek. These has caused tensions to increase again and the fight could resume. We believe that, all these are aims at wiping off Biongnai and Luol from their land by Jonglei State Administration with its surrogates for covered or coded benefits. However, we assure them that it won’t happen as long as the Lord of truth and justice lives.

The office of Aguer and Agoot has done us enough harm. The government of Jonglei has mistreated communities of Biongnai and Manyayiel in the conflict favoring Anuer. Before the conflict begun, the government of Aguer Panyang and his surrogates had played bias cards against Biongnai and Manyayiel. From the start to the current moment, Governor Aguer has never done anything substantial to solved Abii conflict, instead, he made it difficult and more deadly playing hide and seek toward us.

The Governor had involved himself into jurisdiction system that he has no reason to be part of, manipulating the truth and the outcome of the case for his beneficiaries. The Governor enforced orders on one side and favoring another side of the conflict to enact deadly attack and provocations that are contributing to the problems. He, the Governor, has allied with the Architects of the conflict and chose not to bring the killers, the thieves, intruders, and trollers into the book. This is said the Governor is the Dexter of the Anuer and the conspirator who is using the power of the people to enact his agenda. We don’t know what will be his next agenda after destroying the Abii community?

The scenario that the government of Jonglei has put our communities into, is unacceptable by any mean. As the facts hold, Biongnai A.k.A Mortong has major share of land in Abii area. Manyayiel as a descendant of Luol Tiok has an indisputable share of land as well. Therefore, why is the government of the people, by the people and for the people so unfair to Biongnai and Manyayeil? And also, further over to our brotherly and preeminent sympathizers Nyicak and Awan clans are the only communities in Bor cherished our existence, applauded our right entitlement to our land, stood steadfastly against bullies towards our minority communities. Because Nyicak and Awan stood by our side theirs Chiefs were arrested and spent time in prison with our chiefs during eruption of the first fight. Their youths are arrested in recorded numbers with our youths. Nyicak and Awan are being back and forth ordered to evacuate their undisputed cattle camps and residential areas for the reason of standing true against conspiracy of State government, Anuer and Buor Accomplices. Our villages are being pillaged daily by armed soldiers confiscating our protective weapons. Chiefs are being compelled to relinquish tenacious bulls, sheep, goats, pounds of flour and perhaps, money to absolve suppression by government.

Imagine, what kind of government does such crimes to it citizens, when very officials are the one robbing civilians of their only things they bank on for survival. Quite a shame for real. Meanwhile, Anuer are just being directively compromised to causing more problems in Abii region. Surrogacy is advancing, allowing accomplices to intruded on our land as theirs. The entire county of Kolnyang has allied with Anuer except Guala community and not even to mention Gol within Cueikeer who’s chairman of the county hailed from, Mr. Ayom Mach. Ayom made unsubstantiated recommendation few months back this year that Cueikeer County should be annex to Kolnyang for the interest of his clan. Absurd wish, Mr. Chairman!

Therefore, this is not a surprising situation to us nor is it casting the doubt that, Aguer Panyang and his surrogates are bias against our communities. It proves the facts that the elites in the government of Jonglei have envisioned their interest of land grab. They need a portion of Abii land mainly inland area. Over our dead body! They will take that land when no Bior Ngunyi’ and Luol Tiok’s descendants are alive!

Obviously, respecting the rule of laws will make the laws respect you more. But this is not the case here in current Jonglei administration; it looks like in Governor Aguer’s government, defying the rule of laws and orders is a new form of obedience that deserves rewarding and privileged its actors.

Minister, General. Kuol Manyang Juuk and Minister, Makuei Lueth, you are national figures in the government of South Sudan doing big things on behalf of our beloved country, within and outside protecting the right of every citizen. Yours unwavering standing on truths telling are never back down, your bravery of confronting conspiracies is never faltered and your vocalness on calling out wrongdoers, is never lose echoing. What happened this time, letting the man whom your recommendations were taken graciously for his appointment of governorship played with innocent lives for the sake of self-interest? Being born Bor was and still shall continue to be the name that we all walk proudly for decision-making, making our neighbors veiled on us upon recognition. However, the work of Governor Aguer has cast doubt to that gratitude we have as citizens about ourselves.

MP, Mr. Maker Thiong Maal, with your colleagues at parliamentary houses, both national and local; where are you standing in this matter, having Aguer and his gangs bestowing death and shame upon innocents’ people for the sake of their gains?

We wonder if this is what Mr. President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who has constitutional authority appointing governors appreciate of his leadership about a man whose management skill so deadly to bring fair solution toward issues going on in the State?

Our communities of Biongnai and Machayeil are ever peace-loving, living harmoniously with other communities of Abii never caused any insinuation. We applauded the presence of our neighbors and cherish their company. We acknowledge the rights of others and treat their feeling as to how we would love ours to treated. We are laws abiding communities who believe in rule of law (truths and equal justice for all). Only things that we indifferent with our opponents are denial of our land ownership, changing the name of our ancestral land to their ancestral name who does not own any, commanding our movements in our very cattle camps as their own and the government enabled them to behave as such for no apparent reasons.

We are for peace that why we don’t claim other people belongings. We are for unity that why we were living side by side with one another. We are compassionate, that why we share our portion with them in the beginning.

Our innate disagreement is someone despising at us and intimidating our present. For and by the name of good gracious God, our righteous truths shall prevail.

Blessing to our nation, the South Sudan. Blessing to our state, the Jonglei. Blessing to our district, the Bor. And more importantly, a blessing to our innocents’ citizens of beloved Abii community. The zeal of truth shall victoriously overcome the paradox of lying for money. ​

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

