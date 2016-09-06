The CIA’s ‘Dirty War’ in South Sudan

It’s that simple – the war in South Sudan is about denying China access to Africa’s oil.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the USA is funding a dirty war in South Sudan. The war in South Sudan is little different than the wars the CIA funded in Angola and Mozambique, to name two of the most infamous.

The CIA is using a mercenary warlord named Reik Machar, who has a long history of ethnic massacres and mass murder to his credit, to try and overthrow the internationally recognized government of President Salva Kiir for the crime of doing business with rivals of Pax Americana, the Chinese.

It is in the “national interests” of the USA to deny China access to African energy resources and the Sudanese oil fields are the only Chinese owned and operated in Africa. It’s that simple – the war in South Sudan is about denying China access to Africa’s oil.

Reik Machar, according to Wikileaks, has been scheming to overthrow the Salva Kiir government and assassinate President Kiir since 2006. He carried out an attempted coup in early 2014 and then scurried off to his villa in Addis Ababa all the while sending his death squads to rape and pillage until they were able to shut down the Chinese oil fields on the border with Sudan. During a lull in the murder and mayhem instigated by Mr. Machar, the Chinese restored the oil flow, only to see another round of massacres and ethnic based destruction and looting.

It was only when China sent over 1,000 armed “peacekeepers” to protect their oil fields were they able to keep them up and running.

The U.N. has been complicit in all this, giving aid and succor to the rebellion, going so far as to snatch Reik Machar from South Sudan as government troops were hunting him down after he fled the capital Juba during the latest round of fighting. From South Sudan via helicopter to Kinshasa to Khartoum (his previous home in Addis Ababa no longer so stable) Reik Machar is living under the watchful eye of Sudanese President Bashir.

The CIA hasn’t given up following this latest “setback” and the Unted States and its minions at the U.N. are pushing for an invasion and occupation of South Sudan in the name of Responsibility to Protect (much the same rational as in their war against Libya). With the civil war having destoyed much of the country’s agriculture production, South Sudan remains dependent on international charity, charity now threatened by U.S.-backed U.N. sanctions against the government, with the desired end result being regime change.

Until China is completely ousted from African oil fields, expect more murder and mayhem between tribes in South Sudan. The tribal enmities ignited will take generations to subside thanks to the CIA’s dirty war in South Sudan.

Thomas C. Mountain is an independent journalist in Eritrea, living and reporting from here since 2006. His recent speeches, interviews and articles can be seen at thomascmountain at Facebook. He can best be reached at thomascmountain at g mail dot com