THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Press Release

First and foremost, on behalf of Bor Community leadership in the United States, we want to thank New York State Bor Community under the leadership of Chairman Deng Ngueny Deng for hosting our annual conference and fundraiser this year. On the same token, we extend words of thank to you all conference and fundraiser attendees and supporters, our community members, friends, fellow South Sudanese, and Americans for making our Organization’s 8th (and this administration’s 2nd Annual Conference and Fundraiser) held on May 27 and 28, 2017 in Syracuse, New York one of the most successful annual conferences and fundraisers held by our community. We had an amazing time on Memorial weekend and wanted to send a quick thank you for all the great connections made, memories created, and laughs shared during the conference. Our community members and friends, those who attended and those who sent us messages of support, did an excellent job during the fundraiser having raised a sufficient amount rivaling what we have been able to raise last year at our annual conference and fundraiser at the Great City of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. All of us should be proud of the work done whether you were present or absent due to schedule constraints and other commitments at the time.

Ultimately, we as a leadership are truly honored to celebrate the unrivaled success of our signature cultural affair contest: Bor Idol and acknowledge the tremendous role its organizers under Cultural Affairs leadership team of Thuom Aluong Mathiang and Yuot Mach Thon have played in generating revenues for the cause of our community as part of overall fundraiser. There is no question, our cultural signature event, Bor Idol, was the leading revenue generator for Bor Community this year and we thank and congratulate the organizers, contestants, judges, and all community members who rose to the occasion to support their fellow contestants for the job well done for our community.

Sincerely speaking, we would be remiss if we do not acknowledge and appreciate the best job done by our Bor Community women singing groups both nationwide and from New York State as well as our rising artist Mrs. Atong Wel Kang for rocking the annual conference and fundraiser. These performances all generated revenues for Bor Community as well and we as the leadership team extend our sincere words of appreciation and congratulations to them for the job well done.

Overall, we hope you found the conference informative and worthwhile though speeches could have been brief and shorter. This is indeed a food for thought for our future events and we promise to do better during the next annual conference.

Of course, our primary goal of this conference was to bring together our community members and friends alike under one roof both behind closed doors and in an open dialogue respectively to discuss the issues facing our community and develop possible strategies on how we as a diaspora community can get engaged in initiatives that will help make a difference in the lives of our community members back home in Bor, South Sudan.

Looking at our calendars into the yesterday-year, and into the future in the days, weeks, and months ahead, we believe as leadership team have and will continue to provide an in-depth insight on actionable and practical tools of engagement that have worked since we assumed leadership two years ago and that will work in the remaining two years of our term in office. As promised, we will continue to keep you updated on how we as diaspora community are getting engaged in the on-going development efforts in our development priorities in the areas of healthcare, investment in agriculture, education, and infrastructure.

In closing, we reiterate your presence has helped make this event a great success and your enthusiasm and positive spirit has helped make our togetherness during that short period a fun, productive, and worthwhile endeavor for our community. We got something done for our community and we once again thank New York Bor Community and more so you all for making this event a huge success.

Lastly, we wish you all the best and hope you will continue to be engaged with Bor Community diaspora programs and activities now and into the foreseeable future. Please stay current by visiting our community Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1471562706475244/ and our two websites at http://www.borglobe.com/ and http://www.borcounty.org/#sthash.7b9pSAxH.dpbs to keep yourself informed and apprised of all we are doing day in day out in our quest to serve our community here in the States and back home in South Sudan.

Prepared and Signed by:

Mr. Manyok Maluil Joh, Secretary of Information

Mr. Majur Deng Nhial, Press Secretary and Spokesman

For Bor Leadership Team in the United States

