THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Dear Wut Atet,

On behalf of Bor Community in the United States, the leadership of Akol Aguek is very grateful to congratulate and thank Atet Community for a successful fundraiser ever in the history of our communities. The leadership believes that the cause of Makuach Primary School Project was well-supported by its members and their friends. Your generous donation is the evidence of the confidence and endeavors you put forth altogether through mutual corporation and understanding with each other and your leaders at large.

What a pride? We cannot express to you how much we appreciate your support for lifesaving work with Atet’s most disadvantaged children in that rural part of the community. Your kindness gift does create miracle recoveries for those special needs you wanted to leverage to the next level.

Thanks to the outgoing leader Beny Thon Aguek for he had been contributing to the ongoing success of Bor County Development Association (BORCDA). In addition, we are also welcoming the incoming leader Beny Akau Mabior whom his community members decided to lead them now. Beny Akau, congratulations on your victory win and welcome aboard to join riding with us.

Thank you! You have made a real difference in the lives of those children you always wish serving.

Sincerely,

Manyok Maluil Joh, Information Secretary;

Majur Deng Nhial, Press Secretary;

For Community in the United States.

