THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By Alier Mach Deng

There are some visits that deserve reporting and attention. In his brief visit, he met the two leaders. Due to privacy and the fluidity of the situation, I am constrained to mention their names. After all, you are familiar with them. The timing of his visit is significant. The assurance to people representatives sends a powerful message; the inherent interest of diaspora community in the plight of their people. He did not bother to meet the President but the people through their representatives. Desperate times are the ones when consummate politicians would be eager to “Lost Boys” insights. And the South Sudanese would exploit it.

In fact, his Harvard background would be attractive and an added advantage. He chose not to use his leadership platform and the reputation of the institution he graduated from. Further, the beautiful scenery that he photographed was distinctively and inimitably Bor.

Other important guests who have graced our people are: the visit of President Yoweri Museveni, the visit of circumspect and responsible generals Kuol Manyang and King Paul Malong Awan to preside over Ber Mor Ben graduation, at the behest of President Salva Kiir Mayardit. Gen. Malong is our indispensable ally. Furthermore, the visit of General Kuol Manyang and the shrewd diplomat, Mr. Makuei Lueth, to present the Governor Philip Aguer Panyang to the people. It was sensational and historic one. One image caught my attention; the way Prince of Peace-General Kuol Manyang danced on his right rickety leg with the kids and the people including Mr. Makuei and Mr. Aguer Panyang. The Governor was crowned and sandwiched between Makuei and Kuol.The images were engrossing. Sure, the present of Gen. Kuol, Mr.Makuei and the Governor, gave people a sense of security and a guarantee of an aura of safety.

Finally, the last visits of nonagenarian Molana Abel Alier Kuai and that of satirist, cartoonist and humorist, Mr. Arou Bior. Though, his visit was not a high profile one but he has used his artistic skills to hilariously prop up the government. This has earned him a wrath sometimes from the obdurate opponents of the regime.

Whether Akol’s visit was coincident or planned, it was simple and meaningful. It’s unique and unprecedented boost to the people. It bolsters his leadership especially at this tumultuous time and probably in a foreseeable future.

