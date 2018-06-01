Subject: Thank you letter to all our supporters for successful fundraiser occasion

Dear relatives and friends,

With great pleasure and giggling cheerfulness, we cordially greet you once again with your families around the world. On behave of Koch Community members and its leadership in USA; we would like to precise our thankfulness to those who turnout and amalgamated together with their enthusiastic support to make our fundraiser proceed successfully. Koch Community desire to express her gratitude for your help in supporting our projects to build church, clinic and primary school in Kapaat. With your supports; Koch Community have achieved her goal magnificently.

Due to the respect and honor of organizing committee, it is a decency to inform friends and relatives in USA, Canada, Australia and our people back home that Koch Community is thrilled and engrossed with your unwavering open-handedness; we cannot described your generosity in any term. Koch Community would have not do well without your superior backing. We thank you all and pray to the almighty God to bless your hands for more in your dwellings.

First and foremost, a big thank you from everyone at Sioux Falls for hosting Koch Community and for warm welcoming to your beautiful City. The volunteers and Koch community members from your city work so hard to help us to get around. We would like to thank you all for the generosity gifts to our fundraiser. Our fundraiser event was a huge success; and that would have not been possible without your help, attendance, and whole night dedication to stay awake. In fact, Pan de Koch left Sioux Falls with high honors and could not ask more than what you have done to us. However, we won’t be able to finish this letter without thank you to the leadership of host communities: members of the Celebrate community church, Bor County under Lual Jool, Twic, and Duk Counties under the leadership of Kuir Malual Deng. Colleagues, your leaderships were amazing, and Koch Community is more appreciative to come to your community.

|Secondly, we thank Diaar and Nyiir ke Kuoi who resides in Sioux Falls and those who came from different states; under the guidance of Ameer Garang Door, their works and hospitality was a huge factor for our success, Koch community would have not upheld the energy of doing fundraiser activities without commitment from Diaarkuo ku NyiirKuo. In this regards, our women were incredible from the beginning until the end. Thank you all ladies, you are marvelous, backbone and great strength to Koch Community.

Thirdly, Mithke Nyiir (nephews and nieces) and Roorke Nyiir (in-laws) ke Kuoi, we want to prompt our gratitude for your kindness in care of Koch Community. Your personal pledge to our calls was outstandingly helpful and indorsed us to touch our aim. You are a very import part of our community and your affiliation with us has increase our numbers. Your support means so much to us, there is no way to fully direct our gratitude for your trustworthiness. Thank you from all of us.

On the other hand, huge thank to our Community-associates, distinguished Adumwuor, Ater, and Deer, as we constantly doing our things together; your energetic attendance in the room throughout the whole time was an epitome of our harmony. Your representatives, members and supporters have proved the spirit of our correlation during the episode. Koch community accolades your kindness towards your comprehending to the work that we have established to achieve.

To communities of Jalle, Baaidi, Anyidi, Kolnyang and Bor County as whole. Koch Community thanks you through your leaders, agents and members who have joined and partaken in our fundraiser. Your compassion toward our project predict the sagacity of unity and how we can come together as one community to help each other out. In trust, you have incredibly exposed spirit of working together to get things done. Thank you for your gifts to our proposal.

To our sisterly counties of Twic East and Duk, thank you for being a vital portion of our fundraiser actions! We enthusiastically prompt our thankfulness to you for taking time off from your arduous rosters and joined us in the hall in order to patronage our task. We acknowledged that our objective could not have been accomplished without your unselfish support and pleasant hearts. We warmly appreciate your assurance to our foundation.

Members of Koch Community worldwide, thank you for coming together; working together, and staying together throughout the entire process of fundraising. It was a long waiting project for a year, but your calmness, commitment, will to make things happened and dedication to succeed in this journey has payoff to our missions. Your turnout was overwhelmed and astonished. Let keeps that spirit of togetherness for the benefit of our community.

All in all, your elevation to Koch community projects have raised $90,057cash and $118,890 in credit which gave us a total amount of $208,947 for the whole fundraiser.

Thank you

Truthfully yours,

Koch Community Administration in USA.

