SUBJECT: Congratulatory Letter to Bor Community in Australia for Forming its First Community Umbrella Organization and Electing its First Leadership

BOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION (BORCDA) – USA

JULY 11, 2017

On behalf of Bor Community in the United States of America under the leadership of Mr. Akol Aguek Ngong and Mr. Ajok Atong Ajok, we hereby congratulate you on forming your first umbrella organization and electing your first overall leaders: Mr. Andrew Erjok Apech Erjok and Mr. Achieu Magot Majok. We sincerely express our gratitude to you as members of Bor Community in Australia for enthusiastically taking part in establishing this overall organization.

And likewise, to the new leaders on taking the mantle of public service and certainly their willingness to give their times, ideas, and opinions on their leadership vision and such selfless commitment has contributed to their being elected to these vital top leadership positions.

Ultimately, we would be remiss if we do not acknowledge the unequalled leadership and collaborative contributions put forth by Bor Youth Association in Australia (BYAA) under Mr. Thon Panchol Kueng on behalf of the entire Australian Bor Community during our people’s direst time and we couldn’t have wished for a better partner during that journey.

We appreciate such leadership and we hold BYAA and its leadership and members in the highest regards because we have witnessed their service to our community during the occasions when their help was needed.

In any case, as a diaspora community driven by nothing but our quest to making a difference in the lives of our people here in the West and back home in Bor, South Sudan, we hereby commit ourselves to working together with the new leadership and Bor Community in Australia in its entirety as we do likewise to Bor Community in Canada and the world over to make that happen here in diaspora and back home in Bor, South Sudan.

Once again, we end our congratulatory message with nothing but commitment to working together with the new leadership in the days, weeks, months, and years ahead. We look forward to getting in touch soon to make such idealism of collaborative service to our community a reality in a world where and at a time when our people yearn for our efforts to make a difference in their lives. Overall, we wish the new leaders all the best as they strive to lead and represent our community in Australia.

Kind Regards,

Mr. Manyok Maluil Joh, BORCDA – USA Information Secretary

Mr. Majur Deng Nhial, BORCDA – USA Spokesperson and Press Secretary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

