THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

June 10, 2017

Dear Family and Friends,

We are inviting you to Jalle’s Annual Conference and Fundraiser in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 1-2, 2017. Our topic of discussion is nothing other than the issue of child abduction and cattle rustling that have devastated our communities of Bor, Twi, and Duk for the last 16 years (2001–2016). We will begin our program with fundraising on Saturday follow by conflict mitigation brainstorming on Sunday.

As affected community, we ask ourselves what did we do wrong for such a thing to keep repeating itself? However, the right question to ask is, what should we do to prevent it from happening again. Our elders are determined to stay the course until something is done. And we totally agree with their position because nobody wants this central location within Jonglei State to become a sanctuary for child and woman predators.

We plan to help the community secure water points, including Sudd Swamp along River Nile in order to make it harder for criminals to loiter around. Doing so will also make it safer for children and women to fetch water and fire woods without any worries. In addition to that, we would also like to setup an early warning system to alert residents of danger in their vicinity.

For the last 10 years, Jalle has lost many people, including 25 children, 137 men and women in the last eight consecutive attacks from 2011 to 2016. Given this statistics, we the sons and daughters of Jalle are obligated to come up with a mitigating solution for the continuous loss of lives and properties. We strongly believe the program entitled “Mother Protection and Child Abduction Prevention Program (MPCAP),” will help mitigate the losses. We will elaborate more on this program at the venue.

Thus, can Jalle count on you for your ideas, presence or financial support? We understand you have many obligations, nevertheless, we will humbly and kindly accept any amount of donation you can afford.

Sincerely,

Philip Kur Akol, Jalle Community Chairperson-USA

Tel: (717)836-8796, Kurthokjang@gmail.com

Cc: Mabior Buol Majuich, VP,

(423)371-1927, Khoordit@gmail.com

Peter Mading Malou, Secretary,

(214)604-0705, peterthiong@yahoo.com

Lual Manyok Adier, Treasurer,

(315)299-7165, adierl@upstate.edu

