Public update about Funeral Arrangement for Mother Yar Jook!

We, the family of Justice Michael Makuei Lueth and Koch Community, want to express our gratitude and appreciations to Bor and South Sudanese communities at large. We have received your outpouring messages of prayers, condolences and encouragements on the passing of our mother, Elizabeth Yar Jok Alith. This message serves as public information to update you on the funeral arrangements, as many of you are rightfully demanding to know.

Our mother, Elizabeth Yar Jook Alith, left her advanced directives to her children. She wishes that her body be taken to her ancestral home for burial should anything happened to her in the United States. The children conveyed this message to their father, Michael Makuei Lueth, after her passing on Junes 15th, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. Justice Makuei and the whole family agreed to fulfill her desire to take her body back to the final resting place in South Sudan.

Family back home, South Sudan government through US Embassy, and Koch community in USA are coordinating the process of transporting her body to South Sudan. The family has received overwhelming support from all over the world; there is high level of interest in funeral plans. The majority of people in the USA also wish to pay their last respect to her if possible. The family has heard your voices and is planning to schedule one-day viewing of her body before transportation to South Sudan if everything works out as being planned in Amarillo, Texas.

Another important point is an immeasurable request we have received about financial support, particularly funeral expenses. The family appreciates all your volunteer efforts in wanting to help at this difficult time. We have humbly accepted some contributions already, and we are appreciative to those who have done so. However, there are no concerns for funeral expenses at this time, and family humbly asks that the community express their love and support in other ways if at all possible. We recognized the weight such contributions carry as much as the recognition of Mama Yar-dit value in the community. We are sorry; we just want to be transparent about such needs at this time. We have felt your love! We have recognized that many of you will miss seeing Yardit with her walking cane in Bor community meetings, her voice on phone conference calls, in the church services, or in many communities’ gatherings. She was a committed public servant and leader in our community. She participated in many family and community issues to her last breath. We realized you noticed how much Mama Yar-dit was attached to her community. We appreciate her services to our society, and she will be dearly missed. We can’t thank you enough for such outpouring supports, and we will continue to update you.

Thank you Very much,

Koch Community – USA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Tumblr

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

