THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By John Yool

President Kiir reign will go down in history as a reign of bloodbath, misdirection, grand corruption, underdevelopment, incivility, impunity and corrosive ineptitude. Under Kiir’s leadership, cycle of violence committed against innocent South Sudanese professionals by merchants of impunity popularly known as ‘unknown gunmen’ has become part of life. Even after poorly investing his political capital from the beginning, president Kiir has shown no remorse or self-examination on how he has willfully killed the dream of a ‘prosperous South Sudan’ that many South Sudanese hold dear.

His sycophants have fed him the notion of “he is always right” even when the man is unquestionably messing up the country.

The lapdogs around the president have compromised him to the point he fires governors elected by the people at his whim. Governors elected by the people should be removed from their positions by the people, judiciary or impeachment. However, in Kiir’s kingdom, you must be an underling and an intoxicated-cum-servant devoid of morality for you to have his back.

The goon-in-chief is not courting for talents to freshen up his decayed kingdom but blinded sycophancy. The gods in underworld must be feeling jealous for the mortal turned-demi god.

In his watch, political fat cats from the rank and file of the idea-less SPLM party have selfishly fleeced public coffers and diverted the funds to finance their lavish mansions in neighboring countries. The same oligarchs have diverted the money to finance their private militias yet the citizens have been left with nothing to lean on.

The elites premeditated failed to invest the oil and aid money in agriculture, education, healthcare and infrastructure. I abhor in strongest terms possible this absolute act of betrayal against the intelligent people of South Sudan. This plethora of transgressions and countless high octane sins the top honchos in the government committed while president Kiir acts ignorantly as if nothing has happened must be scaled back for the well-being of South Sudan. Is it not a shame that we have a political class, which is well-fed, and oppositely, an emaciated citizenry class? Is it not a shame that a land of abundance, such as South Sudan is making headlines in the trenches of international media begging for food to defang the biting hunger? Is it not a shame that the same president who declared famine spends ten thousands of dollars monthly to maintain his home in Kenya? How come he has money for his home in abroad and no money for the people he represents? Why would a head of state have a home in a foreign country? This is a conflict of interest. This is an outright violation of the principles of natural justice. I will leave it to the constitutional lawyers to figure it out.

We did not vote in 2011 for what we are witnessing now. We did not vote to have cold-hearted SPLM politicians whether in government or in opposition to wreck the stability of our country.

We did not vote for Kiir and his grey-haired politicians to kill the dreams of future generations. In fact we voted so that we have a country where each one of us is treated with fairness and an unreserved dignity. The runaway tribalism and reverse tribalism that are synonymous with Kiir’s government are uncalled for. It is not our mistake as South Sudanese to be born into certain tribes or into certain villages.

It is not my mistake to be born a Dinka neither is it Ladu’s mistake to be born a Bari or Gatluak to be born a Nuer. God has his own reasons for doing so. Tribalism or any form of division is myopic and self-destructive. Yet political animals and some shady Noachian tribal council with dubious means have used tribalism, virulent nepotism and jingoism to further their interests.

What has become of South Sudan is reticent to the Machiavellian Florentine as what matters is not what you know but who your godfather is. Furthermore, politics in South Sudan is no longer about morals or ideals. It is about stuffing your pockets with ill-gotten wealth. No wonder South Sudan has unashamedly earned a spot in the premier league of failed states like North Korea, Democratic Republic of Congo and other God-forbid banana republics. Truth must be told, when the head of state malfunctions the country malfunctions too.

In Kiir South Sudan, ‘the end justifies the means’ rules the corridors of power. It is for this reason that political prostitutes habitually defect from the government and wage unnecessarily rebellions. Then our clueless and misguided president would lure them back with lucrative posts notwithstanding, the high-water crimes they have committed against innocent people. The trend goes on and on. It does not require a crystal ball-gazer to ascertain that president Kiir has lost the control of the country. As a concerned citizen, I think he and other dark lords of poor leadership have to vacate and go home.

The SPLM party two factions are lethargic and are typical old-billy goats that need to be taken to butchery (elections). With everything running out of control, president Kiir should call for elections in December this year and let South Sudanese decide the fate of their country. If he cares for the country as he and his rabid handlers claim, he needs to act swiftly by calling for elections in December. That will save many souls.

There is nothing new that president Kiir will ever do to South Sudan. He has misappropriated his time and he needs to call it a day. Since 2005, there is no road president Kiir has ever built. There is no agricultural facility or power station he has ever commissioned. What he has achieved is the creation of bankrupt 32 states. Bear in mind the same man was not able to run 10 states in the first place. The creation of money-starving states was a diversionary tactic meant to distract the people from the realities of the day. It is a clear indication that president Kiir will try every tactic to cling to power come hell or hailstorm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

