THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By Gabriel Alier Mach To be fair to Mama Nyandeng, Mehdi Hassan, the journalist was a consummate one and was well prepared for the interview. He tripped her badly “Ache leew chock arach” I think Mama Nyandeng was constrained by words-“Ache chuch eweel/ ache nom mum/ache nom diang” Indeed, she ran short of words. You saw how she was rocking and fidgeting in her seat. Maker Mayom Gurech rightly put it that she was in Hot Seat. She trivialized the contributions and the egregious suffering of Red Army. She called those egregious human rights records as ‘small things’ and the journalist was astounded by her characterization. I can assure you if the interview were in Dinka, she would have automatically chosen different words other than those humiliating and disparaging ones.

The same question was put to her husband, Dr. John Garang on BBC- HardTalk and Garang gave a very convincing and reasonable answer but one inadmissible in a court of law. The journalist, Zeinab Abedawi, was hard on him but being a great giant; he gave impressive and appropriate answers.

It was exciting to watch. The lady was brutal and Garang was also brutal. Dr. Riek Machar is very good at being civil though insincere than Dr. John Garang Mabior when answering questions. If Ms. Nyandeng was a good liar, she would have remembered her husband’s words and several books authored and oral narratives by “Lost Boys” She has fraudulently misrepresented Dr. John Garang and the “Lost Boys” These are the things why President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, decided to go alone to the State House and therefore, Mama Lucy Kibaki had no predecessor.

Two recruitments did take place. If you have a photographic memory then recall what Gen. Kuol Manyang told Awulian Community (Group 49/50) and what he told Nyarwong Community (Group 36) in his soliloquy in Zone 3 Church? To refresh your mind, he shouted down Panaan Akoi .

After launching his attacks against these groups, he regretted why he was born Muonybor rather than muonybeer. He praised Marial Kuol for having finished his high school and could be a potential recruit. If you remember those circumstantial evidence then recruitment did take place so Human Rights Watch groups were right. I remember Kur Yai was recruited and was killed in Kapoeta.He was brother to Mading Yai. Kur was academically fit like his brother.He had no difficulties with studies yet he made a sacrifice.

If you were expecting an apology or clarification from Mama Nyandeng or any other person, you are going to wait in perpetuity. Unlike Mwai Kibaki, who called a press conference to tactfully defend the late Professor George Saitoti, against attacks by the late Mama Lucy Kibaki, it’s not going to happen. In this case Mama Lucy Kibaki blamed Hon. Prof. George Saitoti for the death of 118 mostly youths who ran and siphoned oil from an overturned tanker. Her argument was that the Minister and other leaders would have educated youths on the dangers of scooping oil from overturned tankers following previous incidents rather than visiting the scenes of such accidents and telling dead people ‘you have learnt your lesson” Flanked by Prof. George Saitoti, Hon. Raila Odinga and Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka , Hon. Mwai Kibaki unequivocally said that he had a confidence in Prof. George Saitoti and the good work he was doing.

The nation was very happy with the statement from the president. Mama Lucy was extremely protective of women, youths and kids but she was concerned about politicians’ actions.

She once slapped one of the politicians, Gitobu Imanyara, in the State House because the politician was aligned to the camp of Business woman & political activist, Mary Wamboi, who once claimed she was Mwai Kibaki’s wife.After some years , at the State House, President kibaki and Mama Lucy called a rare press conference to declare “my only one dear wife” and to clarify the composition of the family. ” I keep repeating that i have my only one dear wife, Mama Lucy Kibaki …….but you do not listen , ” said angry President Kibak and then he started enumerating the number of his kids.

After a brief summary, he turned to Mama Lucy and Lucy asked the journalists to ask questions. After that she warned the journalists especially the foreign journalists against reporting on the same. It was exciting to see humble president Kibaki ‘s vibrant eyes. I saw he was not willing to talk about such topics but he was pushed. She wanted to protect the image and the presidency. She once told the politicians that she was the bridge between president Kibaki and politicians. It was alleged that Wamboi had a kid with the president whom he did not enumerate during the conference.Ms. Wamboi was popular and she used to campaign for kibaki but secretly.

Mama Lucy built a very big hospital named– Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital before she died.

In Nyandeng’s case, no one is going to come out and expressed confidence in the Red Army and good work that they did. Instead, people are defending her.

This could be karma. In her Florida meeting, she called the President ‘muorpuayiin/hyena, de beny dhadu, dhol be akul ajaat be ta naath” and alienated the other as the “gossiper” .She has serious loathing for the comrades of her husband who tremendously helped him in the war of liberation. Now, she has alienated the Red Army again.

To wrap it up, I do not take her disparagement seriously because, people like Pieng Deng, Adhardit (the Mother of Agel Machar), Dr. John Garang, President Salva and others are better qualified to talk about the legacy and define the contributions of Red Army. The former president Barack Obama, recognized and extolled the tremendous contributions of the “Lost Boys’ when he was enumerating different group of immigrants and their positive contributions to America. The “Lost Boys” are subset of the Red Army. The legacy of Red Army was defined in the battlefield, defined in lobbying for CPA and will continue to be defined as the famine rage on in South Sudan.It will be defined by how many people we save now from the dire economic situation in our country not by her interview. Her interview has no bearing on our legacy as Red Army.

In general, I think she had no ill motive against Red Army only that the journalist was very skillful and she had no sufficient words to put up a fight. I am happy to know that there are some journalists who understand that human rights abuses did not only happen under President Kiir but overwhelming abuses happened under Dr. John Garang Mabior. The sickening thing is that if you hear people defending Dr. Garang’s abuses; they are not cogent- their defense has been people were in the state of war or in guerrilla.

So if people were in guerrilla war,should opponents and communities be arrested in masses? These are the things that will always impede reconciliation. For reconciliation to occur people must be forthcoming and truthful about the past deeds. However, those horrible abuses do not diminish his legacy and his greatness. Vincent of A 54 asked the same question to Nyandeng before this Mehdi Hasan’s interview.As an African journalist, before he let Ms. Nyandeng answered the question he clarified that he was not talking ill of the the dead husband but indeed the abuses did occur during her husband’s tenure. Vincent was cursory and was not specific nor relentless like Mehdi Hasan.

Before the presidential election, Ms. Hillary attacked Russian President, Vladimir Putin. Later on, President Putin was asked by the journalist about the verbal attacks . He laughed loudly and said “we should respect women regardless” and he moved to a different subject. So let us heed his advice.

