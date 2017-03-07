THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

To be fair to Mama Nyandeng, Mehdi Hassan, the journalist was a consummate one and was well prepared for the interview. He tripped her badly “Ache leew chock arach” I think Mama Nyandeng was constrained by words-“Ache chuch eweel/ ache nom mum/ache nom diang” Indeed, she ran short of words. You saw how she was rocking and fidgeting in her seat. Maker Mayom Gurech rightly put it that she was in Hot Seat. She trivialized the contributions and the egregious suffering of Red Army. She called those egregious human rights records as ‘small things’ and the journalist was astounded by her characterization. I can assure you if the interview were in Dinka, she would have automatically chosen different words other than those humiliating and disparaging ones.
It was exciting to watch. The lady was brutal and Garang was also brutal. Dr. Riek Machar is very good at being civil though insincere than Dr. John Garang Mabior when answering questions. If Ms. Nyandeng was a good liar, she would have remembered her husband’s words and several books authored and oral narratives by “Lost Boys” She has fraudulently misrepresented Dr. John Garang and the “Lost Boys” These are the things why President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, decided to go alone to the State House and therefore, Mama Lucy Kibaki had no predecessor.
After launching his attacks against these groups, he regretted why he was born Muonybor rather than muonybeer. He praised Marial Kuol for having finished his high school and could be a potential recruit. If you remember those circumstantial evidence then recruitment did take place so Human Rights Watch groups were right. I remember Kur Yai was recruited and was killed in Kapoeta.He was brother to Mading Yai. Kur was academically fit like his brother.He had no difficulties with studies yet he made a sacrifice.
The nation was very happy with the statement from the president. Mama Lucy was extremely protective of women, youths and kids but she was concerned about politicians’ actions.
So if people were in guerrilla war,should opponents and communities be arrested in masses? These are the things that will always impede reconciliation. For reconciliation to occur people must be forthcoming and truthful about the past deeds. However, those horrible abuses do not diminish his legacy and his greatness. Vincent of A 54 asked the same question to Nyandeng before this Mehdi Hasan’s interview.As an African journalist, before he let Ms. Nyandeng answered the question he clarified that he was not talking ill of the the dead husband but indeed the abuses did occur during her husband’s tenure. Vincent was cursory and was not specific nor relentless like Mehdi Hasan.
