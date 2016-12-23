THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Bor County Development Association.

Bor County Diaspora (USA)

December 21,2016

Our condolences to Jalle Payam, particularly the people of Juet community during this difficult time.

As the leading voice of your community here in the U.S.A,; we are saddened by what had happened back home last week when the murle attackers rifted their way through the village of Juet, killing 16 people and leaving many more people wounded and not to mention herd of cattle they took with them. Our condolences and compassion go to Juet community and the families who have lost their love ones through that horrific tragedy.

This is a second time for such a tragedy to happened again within a year frame. This is a great loss to our community, we have lost our sons and daughters who used to love the place they called home dearly. The entire Bor community is grieving with you. We are together at this. There are no words that can really describe this senseless killings rather than calling it an act of evil. We are a community who strive for better society.

Juet shall overcome this, and Bor community will still stand tall regardless of any criminal action. May the almighty God rest the souls of our fallen heroes in heaven. May God comfort Juet community. May God bless Paan Bor.

Sincerely,

Akol Aguek Ngong, Chairman

Ajok Atong Ajok, Vice Chairman

Bor County Development Association.

Bor County Diaspora (U.S.A)

Matier Mayom Mayen, General Secretary

Manyok Maluil Joh, Information Secretary

Majur Deng Nhial, Bor Spokesman and Press Secretary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

