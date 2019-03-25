THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Mock Scenario: Procurement and Contract Management

Acquisition Plan Title: Organic Food and Beverages Restaurant Agency: Elizabeth & Majur Family Acquisition Year: 01/15/2019 Author:  Project Manager: Majur Nhial PURPOSE OF ACQUISITION Plan The overall objective of this acquisition plan is to document and inform the involved project stakeholders about how the acquisitions will be planned, executed, and managed throughout the life cycle of the project contract. This acquisition plan should outline the specific actions necessary to execute the approved acquisition plan. The acquisition documents the approach to be taken for items such as a scope statement, a product description and performance-based elements, resources available, market Conditions and Analysis, independent estimates for cost and schedule, including milestones, a description of Quality Assurance and what the client values related to performance, risks, constraints, and projected contract type. The intended audience of the Organic Food and Beverages Restaurant Acquisition plan is the project manager, project team, project sponsor, procurement officer or office, and any senior leaders whose support is needed to carry out acquisition plans. PROJECT SCOPE STATEMENT The scope of this project is to plan the launch of Organic Food and Beverages Restaurant located in the heart of Juba City, South Sudan in African.  The restaurant will serve only organic wholesome meals and beverages.  The countryside farmers will be the main suppliers or sellers.  The scope is intended to Formulate restaurant marketing strategy to concentrate on achieving the specific benefits outlined in the project purpose of this acquisition plan to coordinate with sellers (farmers or suppliers), integrate, and execute the restaurant marketing strategy while integrating restaurant with the existing marketing mix as well as measuring the restaurant marketing program.  The restaurant policies and activities should be directed toward satisfying customer needs.  To ensure profitable sales volume is more important than minimum sales volume.
The project will be initiated on January 15, 2019 and come to completion on August 15, 2019.  The planned expenses for the project should not exceed $250 million budget.
  • Need/Requirement: selection criteria, solicitation process that includes RFP, RFQ, and ITB;
    marketing mix that includes farm products such as corn flour,  wheat flour, rice and fresh corn grain; promotion through advertisement that consists of good salesmanship will be very critical to the overall success of the restaurant; to identify and determine the right price because higher prices means the lower volume as lower price means the higher volume; the Organic Food and Beverages Restaurant together with the selected supplier must decide how to distribute the identified products or services
  • Technical and contractual history: This is a new requirement that will be acquired through the Organic Food and Beverages Restaurant Contract acquisition process.
  • Acquisition alternatives. A conducted review of the potential acquisition alternatives was taking into consideration through analysis of previous acquisitions of a similar restaurant product, the impact of prior acquisitions on these alternatives, and related in-house efforts, which indicated that the best acquisition method was solicitating the best value
Statement of Need
  • Directly responds to the contractor
  • Establishes a “contractor specific” approach to performance requirements
  • Used during source selection to evaluate offeror’s understanding of customer requirements
  • Serves as the basis for contract performance
PRODUCT OR SERVICE DESCRIPTIONS and PERFORMANCE-BASED ELEMENTS The needed supplies are mainly organic beef, lambs, fish, goat, chickens, ducts, vegetables, fruits, wheat flour, rice, and organically processed beverages to promote the restaurant as a unique family experience that offers wholesome, nutritious and healthy, but also a delicious alternative to the fattening and unhealthy fast food joints as a night with friends and family.  The selected potential source will be farmers and fishermen.  Consideration will be given to the urgency of need; restaurant practices; market conditions; delivery time; production time; capabilities of contract concerns; administrative time for obtaining and evaluating offers, request for proposals (RFP), request for quotations (RFQ) for awarding contracts; time for buyer and seller to comply with any condition’s precedent to contract performance; and time for the restaurant to perform its obligations under the contract.
  • Performance and results can be measured
  • Focuses on the purpose of the work
  • Work statement, selection criteria, and incentive structures are integrated and consistent
  • Contractor motivated to achieve customer objectives
  • Contractor fully accountable for performance
  • Leverages competition and fuels innovation
  • Increases customer satisfaction at a lower price
RESOURCE AVAILABLE Ability to purchase certain pieces of equipment to ensure proper food storage and safety as well as making sure to provide the kitchen chamber with more refrigeration and freezer space to keep food fresh upfront.  It is part of the startup to purchase a high-quality food processor that can enhance the quality and variety of food the restaurant can maintain.  The scope of this project will include development and management of a 100 seated restaurant. The restaurant will include a hall of 80 customer capacity and a garden of 60 customer capacity. The restaurant will also include 9 miles to 12 miles home delivery radius. It will also need licensing to legally operate a commercial restaurant.  In addition, to build beverage taps that will allow restaurant to purchase drink syrups that can be quickly added to a pump, which will allow restaurant to keep several popular drinks on tap as well as purchasing the utensils the customers will need to eat, such as plates, cups, spoon, knives and forks. MARKET CONDITIONS AND ANALYSIS Conduct market research to learn about the business customers, competitors, and industry to identify trends that affect sales and profitability.  This to reduce the restaurant business risk, spot current and upcoming industry issues, and to identify restaurant sales opportunities. Very important to target certain demographic population that will beneficial to the restaurant.  Acquire data sources for market research from the government – for examples, economic indicators, employment statics, income and earnings. To analyze competitive advantage to develop a market strategy. To select specific markets to serve by target marketing and determine how to satisfy customer needs by identifying a marketing mix.  To identify knowledge of the customer, knowledge of the competitor, and knowledge of the Organic Food and Beverages Restaurant.
  • Gathering data on product characteristics suppliers’ capabilities and market business practices
  • the analysis of that data to make smart acquisition decisions.
INDEPENDENT ESTIMATES FOR COST AND SCHEDULE, INCLUDING MILESTONES The established estimates for the acquisition plan and the rationale $250 million.  The project will be initiated on January 15, 2019 and come to completion on August 15, 2019.  The planned expenses for the project should not exceed $250 million budget. Delivery/Schedule
  • Use when strict schedule adherence is mission critical
  • Contract should specify application f reward/penalty mechanism in the event Government caused delays or other delays beyond contractor control; for example, by no-fault provisions.
A DESCRIPTION OF QUALITY ASSURANCE AND WHAT THE CLIENT VALUES RELATED TO PERFORMANCE The Organic Food and Beverages Restaurant has an obligatory policy that quality assurance technicians to test all the incoming food supplies to avoid legal health issues. For examples, E. coli and Salmonella infection. Besides, the validation techniques are used to validate the solicitation package’s completeness and accuracy before it is formally issued to the seller.  To develop evaluation criteria so that the restaurant must understand what goods or services he or she wants to buy, the restaurant must understand that the selected source or supplier will provide the required goods or services and the restaurant must understand the market source of supply.  Based on the requirements in the solicitation, the seller should use the information to find the key drivers (for examples, deliverables or performance timeline).
  • Quality improvements that will save time or improve or enhance performance or efficiency;
  • Reduction in acquisition cycle times
  • Better terms and conditions
  • Any other benefit.
  Risks, Constraints, and projected contract type
  • Selecting the right contract type by “The optimum balance between risk and reward” to negotiate a contract type and price that results in reasonable contractor risk and provides incentive for efficient and economical performance
  • Incentive Contracts: Appropriate when supplies/services can be bought at lower costs and, in certain instances, with improved delivery of technical performance, by linking profit or fee to contractor performance.  Besides, multiple-incentive approaches motivate contractor to strive for success in all areas of cost, schedule and performance and compels smart trade-off decisions consistent with key objectives of the acquisition because of interdependent nature of cost, schedule and performance, multiple-incentive structures help mitigate risk of overemphasizing one area at the expense of another
Contracting method and considerations The Organic Food and Beverages Restaurant may negotiate two types of contracts which differ in the degree of risk assumed by the contractor for the costs of performance and in the proﬁt incentives offered and these are ﬁxed-price (FFP), cost-reimbursement (CR). Considered factors when selecting a contract
  • Overall mission objectives
  • Type and complexity of
  • requirements
  • Schedule urgency
  • Period of Performance
  • Inherent risks of performance
  • Past performance
  • Adequacy of price/cost
  • Analysis
  • Contractor’s technical capability and financial responsibility
  • Price competition
Risks: The following identifies the potential technical, cost and schedule risks for this acquisition,
  • Product cost variation is expected
  • It can be hard to objectively evaluate outcome
  • Time & Materials cannot predict extent or duration
  • preliminary study
  • Food Market Security
  • Food Safety
  • Employees Safety
  • Project Team Availability
  • Stability of Requirement
  • Stability of suppliers
 The planned actions to reduce these risks, and the consequences of failure to achieve goals:
  • conduct assessment of risk by comparing the weighted opportunity against the business capability and capacity
  • conduct performance risk – the risk assessment of the solicitation in total
Constraints
  • Budgetary worth $250 million
  • Weekly delivery
  • Schedule to take effect on January 15, 2019 to August 15, 2019
  • Food services must be organic served
  • Numbers, levels, basic qualifications and sources of staff
  • Training needs including type of training and time schedule
Account for challenges/complaints
  • Pre-award inquiry: questions and comments from prospective offerors about specifications, terms, and conditions in a solicitation and requesting offer
  • Inflexibility of contract delivery date from the client perspective
  • Patent defect without undue effort from supplier perspective
  • Accidental orders from Contract Manager
  • Inflexibility from suppliers
  • Exceeding budget from Project Manager
Approved: By Project Sponsor: Elizabeth & Majur Family Signed: By Project Manager: Majur Nhial References: CMBOK (2017).  Contract Management Body of Knowledge, 5th Edition PMI (2013). A Guide to the Project Management of Knowledge (PMBOK) 5th Edition Garrett, A. G. (2015). World Class Contracting, 6th Edition.  Wolters Kluwer.
