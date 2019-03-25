Mock Scenario: Procurement and Contract Management

The project will be initiated on January 15, 2019 and come to completion on August 15, 2019. The planned expenses for the project should not exceed $250 million budget.
- Need/Requirement:
selection criteria, solicitation process that includes RFP, RFQ, and ITB;
marketing mix that includes farm products such as corn flour, wheat flour, rice and fresh corn grain; promotion through advertisement that consists of good salesmanship will be very critical to the overall success of the restaurant; to identify and determine the right price because higher prices means the lower volume as lower price means the higher volume; the Organic Food and Beverages Restaurant together with the selected supplier must decide how to distribute the identified products or services
- Technical and contractual history: This is a new requirement that will be acquired through the Organic Food and Beverages Restaurant Contract acquisition process.
- Acquisition alternatives. A conducted review of the potential acquisition alternatives was taking into consideration through analysis of previous acquisitions of a similar restaurant product, the impact of prior acquisitions on these alternatives, and related in-house efforts, which indicated that the best acquisition method was solicitating the best value
- Directly responds to the contractor
- Establishes a “contractor specific” approach to performance requirements
- Used during source selection to evaluate offeror’s understanding of customer requirements
- Serves as the basis for contract performance
- Performance and results can be measured
- Focuses on the purpose of the work
- Work statement, selection criteria, and incentive structures are integrated and consistent
- Contractor motivated to achieve customer objectives
- Contractor fully accountable for performance
- Leverages competition and fuels innovation
- Increases customer satisfaction at a lower price
- Gathering data on product characteristics suppliers’ capabilities and market business practices
- the analysis of that data to make smart acquisition decisions.
- Use when strict schedule adherence is mission critical
- Contract should specify application f reward/penalty mechanism in the event Government caused delays or other delays beyond contractor control; for example, by no-fault provisions.
- Quality improvements that will save time or improve or enhance performance or efficiency;
- Reduction in acquisition cycle times
- Better terms and conditions
- Any other benefit.
- Selecting the right contract type by “The optimum balance between risk and reward” to negotiate a contract type and price that results in reasonable contractor risk and provides incentive for efficient and economical performance
- Incentive Contracts: Appropriate when supplies/services can be bought at lower costs and, in certain instances, with improved delivery of technical performance, by linking profit or fee to contractor performance. Besides, multiple-incentive approaches motivate contractor to strive for success in all areas of cost, schedule and performance and compels smart trade-off decisions consistent with key objectives of the acquisition because of interdependent nature of cost, schedule and performance, multiple-incentive structures help mitigate risk of overemphasizing one area at the expense of another
- Overall mission objectives
- Type and complexity of
- requirements
- Schedule urgency
- Period of Performance
- Inherent risks of performance
- Past performance
- Adequacy of price/cost
- Analysis
- Contractor’s technical capability and financial responsibility
- Price competition
- Product cost variation is expected
- It can be hard to objectively evaluate outcome
- Time & Materials cannot predict extent or duration
- preliminary study
- Food Market Security
- Food Safety
- Employees Safety
- Project Team Availability
- Stability of Requirement
- Stability of suppliers
- conduct assessment of risk by comparing the weighted opportunity against the business capability and capacity
- conduct performance risk – the risk assessment of the solicitation in total
- Budgetary worth $250 million
- Weekly delivery
- Schedule to take effect on January 15, 2019 to August 15, 2019
- Food services must be organic served
- Numbers, levels, basic qualifications and sources of staff
- Training needs including type of training and time schedule
- Pre-award inquiry: questions and comments from prospective offerors about specifications, terms, and conditions in a solicitation and requesting offer
- Inflexibility of contract delivery date from the client perspective
- Patent defect without undue effort from supplier perspective
- Accidental orders from Contract Manager
- Inflexibility from suppliers
- Exceeding budget from Project Manager
