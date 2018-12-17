Date:12/12/2018
Makuach Community Reunion Conference 2019 Dear fellow community members, Makuach sectional leaders are pleased to announce a two-day reunion conference on March30th, 2019 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We are cordially inviting all members of our community in the United States and around the world to attend. The conference will start with official ceremony on 3/30/2019 and ends on 3/31/2019with cultural show and dance. We are inviting everyone to attend this important meeting to put in place a strong leadership guided by a united community in order to achieve great things. Our main goal is to establish a new Makuach Community with one central leadership by3/31/2018. Achieving this goal has been a long aspiration for the last several years and we are profoundly grateful you are going to be a part of this long-awaited event. We should reiterate that we reached this far after series of consultations and community meetings with the past and current sectional leaderships, community members and elders. We were excited that everyone has fully endorsed the official establishment of Makuach Community in in the United States for the first time in 2019. We too take pride in your enthusiasm and strong support for the formation of Makuach Community leadership and we intend to proceed without delay. Rising up to take the top mantle of our community is not an easy task. That is why we are calling on qualified candidates to declare their candidacy with a clear agenda and how they will rally our community around their central projects. We encourage all our people who wish to lead our community in 2019 henceforth to take the time and clearly articulate our needs as a community in USA and South Sudan and-present achievable vision to address them. We believe all the candidates will have enough time to share their platforms during the campaigns and compete for the chairmanship in a leveled playing field. Candidacy:The candidates should submit their names to their respective sectional leaders two weeks before February 15th, 2019 with a registration fee of $200.Those who are interested to run should forward their names to their respective sectional leaders by (not later than) February 15, 2019. A sectional leader will forward the names of the candidates to the electoral organizing team, with a letter of recommendation from a sectional leader. The following requirements are qualifications to be a candidate:
- Must be a well-regarded person with unquestionable character and integrity
- Must pay a non-refundable fee of$200 with his or her application
- Must be a member of Juorkoch four sections by birth or marriage
- Must have at least a high school diploma or GED
- Must be at least 21 years old
Please do not hesitate to contact the following people if you have any questions or further clarifications:
Chol Dhoor Riak (802)-355-3190,
Achiek Mabior Lueth (605)-201-8616,
Deng Mariar Deng(605)-251-5435 and
Akau Mabior Pach (520)-304-2710.
We hope this early announcement will help you and your families to plan accordingly. We look forward to seeing you in South Dakota. We wish you a Happy Christmas and Happy New Year. Sincerely, Chol Dhoor Riak, Adumwuor
Akau MabiorPach, Atet
AchiekMabior Lueth, Koch
DengMariar Deng, Deer
