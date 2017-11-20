Koch Community fund raiser letter

KOCH COMMUNITY-USA

Koch Community in the United States is here to inform and invite our entire South Sudanese community around the world to a fund-raiser event scheduled on April 28 and 29, 2018 in the great city of Souix Falls, South Dakota. This event is no different than the same journey of community development we all have had and continue to have in our respective sectional communities.

To give you little bit of what we have done, if not because of insecurity that has made it so difficulty to habitat our Greater Bor Area, Koch community would be in different position today in term of development. Seven years ago, or so, our people back home in Koch-Kapaat put their limited resources together without a dim from us here in the Abroad, and built Kapaat Primary school, Kapaat Episcopal church as well as Kapaat Clinic. Kapaat Primary school was managed by our Kakuma form four graduate brother Kon Makol Jok as a Principal.

I don’t know where Kon Makol currently is but we thank him so much for his tremendous contribution to our people in Kapaat. We need more community organizers like Kon.

Secondly, our brothers, sisters and women from Koch-Australia came in with another great contribution. They put together their resources and signed a contract with road agency in Bor and road from Bor to kapaat was civil engineered and when it was time to start a construction, people were immigrating away from the area due to murle insecurity that we all know making this road project meaningless. This road would have been a great asset not only to Koch Kapaat but to our Makuach community and its neighbors, thanks to our Koch-Australian brothers and sisters champion by our elder brother Abraham Garang Kuol Jongroor for their great contribution.

So friends, this Koch Community fund raising project is to remodel this old Kapaat Primary School, Kapaat church, and renovate a Kapaat Clinic so that when our people come back to the area, they will have a place to worship, a place to send their children to school and a place for their primary care.

These are they projects friends we are asking every one of you to support us. It is our great pleasure and privilege to ask Koch Community members from all walks of life to take a center stage of leading charitable contribution to a successful fun-raisier ever.

We extend our heartfelt message to our Southern Sudanese Communities around the globe and to our brothers and sisters from Greater Bor Communities with their local leaderships and to our three sisters Communities of JuorKoch plus South Dakota Communities of Bor County and Twi East & Dukeen and it’s members, please you are all invited to cheers and support us during our fund raising in Sioux Falls South Dakota in this particular days.

Finally, we also extend our hands to our American families and friends and other people of Good will in our societies around the world to join us by prayers and contribute toward this noble course that will change our people lives forever.

Let join our hands and hearts together by sharing our blessing with our blessed people by giving back in-term of development.

Thank you all very much in advance and May God bless any charitable hands that will help Koch Community to Achieve her goal during her Fund raiser event.

With love, appreciation and gratitude you all welcome to join our beloved family ~Koch Community~

If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to contact the following people:

Koch Community Chairman:James Achiek Mabior Lueth @ 605-201-8616

Deputy Chairman and fund raiser committee chairperson:

Solomon Machar Kuch Lual @ 520-248-8726

Koch Community sectary general: Daniel Alier Duany Lueth @ 520-979-2982

