THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By James Achiek Mabior Lueth

In God I believe in all things are possible and God can hear your prayers if you always call his holy name in good or bad..

To our community mambers worldwide just to fill you in on the incident that occurred to my younger brother Thuch Mabior Lueth..he was kidnapped by murle criminals on the 12/18/16 when he was coming back from after school program in Bor town at 5pm..they took him to the bushes around Cuei Nyok were they hold him hostage until 12:00 midnight.

The criminals gave him two choices, for the young to show them where to find cows and children or he will be killed..on the process of talking to my brother a man was coming from the village at around 6:00pm driving his motorcycle and they immediately shot him to death with 3 shots; meanwhile the negotiation continues and my brother told them that he didn’t know any cows around and also new to the area so he didn’t know children else.

Now the criminals was left with only option to kill him..but before they took any step, one criminal asked him do you want to die like that man there..he replied to them no

They criminals were 5 in number…4 with guns and 1 person with knife.

The one criminal with knife push him down and dragged him for one minute then they murle criminals with guns asked him to stopped.

Then they started debating on if he should be killed or leave him…

All they one with the guns agreed to leave him but the one with knife was bitter and he him killed…

The other 4 people asked him why do want to kill him?? He replied them why do we killed that man? Then the conflict began amount them where the 4 criminals with guns gave their friend a condition if he killed the little young man then they will killed him too..

The silence break for about 30 minutes then one gun man asked the other 4 criminals to remaind behind and he took my younger brother from bushes of Cuei Nyok all the way to the closer and safer place for him to walked home…

He then say to my brother, we don’t know why we let you go but go back home to your family and be safe out there.

As I wrote this note with tears of joy and happiness rolling down on my face, it is true always that there are good Samaritans in any given incident..

Thanks to the Lord that I believe in every minute of my breath and thanks those 4 murle criminals that save my brother life.

My God change their lives to do more good things and leave this culture of killing and kidnapping..you should be good ambassadors of peace.

Once again thank you my lovely God for your tireless commitment to our family.

From: James Achiek Mabior Lueth

Sioux Falls South Dakota

He can be reach at: mabior30@gmail.com

