THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By Mach Paul Mathiang

With the fundraising event emerging as a new way of generating the money needed to support the programs that are created to benefit the vulnerable villagers in South Sudan. This emerging method of raising the money differs in many ways. However, we have to understand the motivational factors that inspire people to take part in the fundraising event, so that other communities who want to do it, can benefit from it too. In last November, a Juet Community Association held their fundraising event and the participants learned that a good relationship between the host community and the public as well as a social media promotion by the leader or members of the community who is organizing the fundraising event amount to a successful fundraising.

Photo of Juet Association members during the fundraising on November 26, 2016.

As an observer and a participant of the Juet Community fundraising event held on November 26, 2016. I can conclude that the Juet community fundraising was a rediscovering of the new direction and clarity on what it’s meant to have the friends who like to share your burden. The immense attendant, shown by the Dinka members from various region of South Sudan was remarkable. The positive respond from friends and relatives has it that, the Juet community Association fundraising event, was one of its kind and many may call it a clan, a family, or a network. But whatever we may call it, it is a show of solidarity from various Dinka communities and all attendees have many things to learn from it.

Even though the Kuei fundraising event was supposed to drainage the pockets of the Juet Community members alone. The good relationship which the members of Juet community had built with various friends and other communities across the States of the USA, was very significant. As the event goes on, so does the friendly gathering and a desire to contributed money for Kuei school project. On the other hand, the traditional music was amazing. The rocking of Twi Mayar music led by members of Warrap, Aweil and Lake States, was unmatched to the Juet Community, Twi East, and Dukeen ladies early dance that stolen the hearts of the attendees at the opening of the fundraising occasion.

As the fundraising event goes on, so does the giving hands of friends from Boston, Connecticut, Indiana, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, North Carolina, New York, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C, and as far as Tennessee. What motivated people from various states to make contribution into this fundraising event was not short of a good relationship and a show of solidarity. With this in mind and as the English old adage goes, “give credit where it belongs” many credits go to the leader of the Juet Community Association, Majur Kuany Anyieth, who have built a good relationship with his South Sudanese friends in Boston, and whom their support exceeded every contribution that was made. Finally, one will be remising, to not recognized the work of many Juet members, who always stand with other communities around the USA, and whom their relationship with others have played a big part in bringing many of their friends into the fundraising event at the time. In close, when we contributed the money for the fundraising, we create a positive change that will pave the way for others to do the same in the future. So, let stand with others as needed.

