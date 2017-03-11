THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

It was on Jan 30, 2017, when Butrus Ajak Deng, Ruben Lual Maker and I warded off a vicious and scurrilous attack against the distinguished Gen. Ruben Mach Buot by Dr. Jok Madut. The graduation of Deng from the elite police academy, Herbert T. Jenkins, is a complete validation and vindication of Gen. Ruben Mach Buot against a false and diabolic charge of nepotism as the Chief of the then Southern Sudan Police force. Ruben’s influence was felt across every part of the region. Thanks to his mentorship, Gen. Makuei Deng Majuch, Gen. Peter Wal Athieu, Gen. Ajang Reech Bior, Lt. Gen. Achuil Tito, Gen. Martin Wani Kenyi, Gen. Gordon Kur Micah, Lawyer Lt. Gen. Riak Akon Riak and a host of others acquired prestigious police credentials in Sudan. I do not know his level of influence on each of these men but he inspired them to be professional police officers. Indeed, Deng’s graduation has ushered in another police man in our family after those of Gen. Ruben Mach Buot, Gen. Gordon Kur Micah and Lawyer Lt. Gen. Riak Akon Riak.
On our part, Deng Mayen Mach aka Abdelkarim, Mach Mach (Deng’s son) and I accompanied Jacob to the graduation. Deng Mayen Mach is our cousin and he has been one of our pillars all these years. He grew up in Khartoum and got resettled to the U.S.A from Cairo, Egypt, in 2001.
The graduation was held on Tuesday during the weekdays at 6.30 P.M local time in Atlanta. It was a Valentine’s Day on the very day the graduation was held. Because of the busy work schedules and the respect we have always had for the day, we thought it was not a good idea to ask our relatives, friends and South Sudanese Community in Atlanta and other states to come and encourage and support Deng on his big day. We yearned for your euphonious ululations strikingly unique to South Sudanese but they were impeded by our considerate considerations. We are sincerely sorry to those relatives and friends who raised that concern after the event.
Through persistence and endurance, Deng has achieved this remarkable feat. He fractured his leg during rigorous police training and was medically ruled unfit for training for five months by the doctor. Working in another department of police as Code Enforcement officer, he recuperated and returned to the police academy after those months. I am absolutely sure; he will be successful in his career because he has superior listening, leadership and formidable communication skills. At the same time he is compassionate, caring and God fearing person. What we need is prayers for his safety and the safety of the citizens he is sworn to protect.
Finally, it would be unfair to mention some and leave out some who have contributed to Jacob’s achievement. I attribute Deng’s accomplishment to all the people back at home and in the West. Therefore, thank you all for your support and encouragement.
Leave a Reply