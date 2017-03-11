THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By Alier Mach Deng

It was on Jan 30, 2017, when Butrus Ajak Deng, Ruben Lual Maker and I warded off a vicious and scurrilous attack against the distinguished Gen. Ruben Mach Buot by Dr. Jok Madut. The graduation of Deng from the elite police academy, Herbert T. Jenkins, is a complete validation and vindication of Gen. Ruben Mach Buot against a false and diabolic charge of nepotism as the Chief of the then Southern Sudan Police force. Ruben’s influence was felt across every part of the region. Thanks to his mentorship, Gen. Makuei Deng Majuch, Gen. Peter Wal Athieu, Gen. Ajang Reech Bior, Lt. Gen. Achuil Tito, Gen. Martin Wani Kenyi, Gen. Gordon Kur Micah, Lawyer Lt. Gen. Riak Akon Riak and a host of others acquired prestigious police credentials in Sudan. I do not know his level of influence on each of these men but he inspired them to be professional police officers. Indeed, Deng’s graduation has ushered in another police man in our family after those of Gen. Ruben Mach Buot, Gen. Gordon Kur Micah and Lawyer Lt. Gen. Riak Akon Riak.

It was Feb. 14, 2017, when he graduated with other Americans. Kevin Sack, the New York Times, Domestic Correspondent and his wife Dina accompanied Jacob to the graduation venue. He has continually accompanied Jacob to various venues where he was slated to speak, on requests by federal and state institutions. Consequently, he was the Guest Speaker at U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) at Atlanta Regional Office. He addressed Fund Managers, lawyers, Accountants, Stoke Brokers and the administration. He was also honored by Georgia State University, Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, to share his experience with the Board of that school and to advise the Board on various matters. Andrew Young, the former U.S. Ambassador to the UN and Civil Rights leader, was also present and consulted with Deng after the event on the conflict in South Sudan and if there was a prospect of two “Sudans” coming together and to which Deng responded that the possibility was very remote. At the Same school, as an alumnus, he was the Guest Speaker at The 19th Annual Andrew Young School of Police Studies Honors Day Ceremony, March 25, 2015.These are some of the few institutions among others which invited him to address their staff and members.

Kevin Sack developed a passionate interest in Jacob’s story in 2011.Thus; he produced a documentary in Dec. 2013, which later appeared in New York Times with Deng featuring on the cover of the Times Magazine. He basically brought Deng to limelight and since then he and his wife have become a distinct part of our family. Adria Perez, one of Jacob’s lawyers attended his graduation. They chose to celebrate his graduation rather than observing Valentine’s Day. The three Americans insisted that they wanted to be part of that momentous occasion.

On our part, Deng Mayen Mach aka Abdelkarim, Mach Mach (Deng’s son) and I accompanied Jacob to the graduation. Deng Mayen Mach is our cousin and he has been one of our pillars all these years. He grew up in Khartoum and got resettled to the U.S.A from Cairo, Egypt, in 2001.

At the commencement of the ceremony, like the former President Barack Obama, the Atlanta Police Department Chief, Erika Shields, recognized and spoke glowingly about the “ Lost Boys of Sudan” and in particular, Jacob Mach , describing him as a son of Atlanta Police Department. What mesmerized the Chief and the people in attendance were the horrifying ordeals that “Lost Boys” endured and their determination and will to succeed. In fact, the Chief devoted large part of her speech to Jacob. Walt Elmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waffle House, Inc., was the Guest Speaker at the ceremony. He is an alumnus of Georgia Tech., a graduate in Industrial and Systems Engineering.

The graduation was held on Tuesday during the weekdays at 6.30 P.M local time in Atlanta. It was a Valentine’s Day on the very day the graduation was held. Because of the busy work schedules and the respect we have always had for the day, we thought it was not a good idea to ask our relatives, friends and South Sudanese Community in Atlanta and other states to come and encourage and support Deng on his big day. We yearned for your euphonious ululations strikingly unique to South Sudanese but they were impeded by our considerate considerations. We are sincerely sorry to those relatives and friends who raised that concern after the event.

Through persistence and endurance, Deng has achieved this remarkable feat. He fractured his leg during rigorous police training and was medically ruled unfit for training for five months by the doctor. Working in another department of police as Code Enforcement officer, he recuperated and returned to the police academy after those months. I am absolutely sure; he will be successful in his career because he has superior listening, leadership and formidable communication skills. At the same time he is compassionate, caring and God fearing person. What we need is prayers for his safety and the safety of the citizens he is sworn to protect.

Due to the nature of his job and other commitments, the likes, comments, well -wishes, encouragement and support were not personally acknowledged. Instead, our cousins like James Mangok Marial, Nebii John, Jok Gai, Butrus Ajak, Adaw Waykuur and Dudu Philip, on his behalf, thanked you for your indelible support and encouragement. Thank you our relatives for the show of solidarity with our brother.

Finally, it would be unfair to mention some and leave out some who have contributed to Jacob’s achievement. I attribute Deng’s accomplishment to all the people back at home and in the West. Therefore, thank you all for your support and encouragement.

The writer is Alier Mach Deng

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

