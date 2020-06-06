Greater Bor Community-USA

Greater Bor Community-USA condemns

Lual Akook Wol’s tragedy and any retaliation.

Muonyjang, this is an act of evil, it is not an issue

of Bor versus Bhar El Ghazal

Please be restrained and give South Sudan Justice Department

a chance to do its job!

United States of America – June 5, 2020 – Greater Bor Community-USA urges our members in the United States of America, and around the world, to restrain from any retaliatory behaviors regarding Lual Akook Wol’s tragedy. We have lost six lives and many more wounded. Let there be no more. We pray to God for the comfort of the families of Greater Bor Community’svictims. Greater Bor Community-USA, sends condolences to the family of Lual Akook Wol.

Greater Bor Community-USA, sends condolences to Jieng communities who have been affected by this unfortunate act of cruelty. We stand with the Jieng community and South Sudanese, who value harmony and coexistence. Trust the government to do its job. We are urging the South Sudan Justice Department to expedite a thorough investigation immediately.

We stand with Jieng leaders, elders, and government entities seeking solutions to the cause of the tragedy and ways forward. Greater Bor Community believes in the government of South Sudan, the leadership of Jieng community, and trusts that justice will prevail.

Inclusion, we urges our Jieng communities affected to remain calm and not allow their enemies to exploit this tragedy to turn us against one another. Long live the Unity of Greater Bor Community and Bhar El Ghazal. Long live the unity of Jieng communities around the world. Long live the Unity of South Sudan.

GBC-USA, is a chapter of the mother organization, Greater Bor Community, which comprises Bor, Twi East and Duke counties. GBC operates under the leadership of Hon. Michael MakueiLueth. Diaspora constituents of aforementioned sections adopted GBC in 2010. GBC-USA’s objective is to support and advocate for its members here in the USA; and to act as a forum through which its members channel their concerns to the home country. GBC is a nonprofit organization registered in the state of Utah, US.

For any comments or questions, contact Manyok Ayuen Nhial, GBC-USA’s President, may be reached at: manyok.ayuen@gmail.com

