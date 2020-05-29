GREATER BOR COMMUNITY- USA CONDEMNS ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES OF JONGLEI STATE COMMUNITY-USA , JSC-USA

USA-May 28th , It came to our attention that the so called Jonglei State Community (JSC) USA, an organization formed right after the establishment of thirty-two states by breakaway, disgruntled individual members of GBC-USA is working diligently to mislead the Greater Lou-Nuer and Pigi communities that there is an organized association of Greater Jonglei state community in USA. This illegal and misleading information to the above communities is profoundly condemned with the strongest term possible. You rudely and illegally formed JSC to purportedly address the perceived identity crisis among sections of GBC for the very intention to replace GBC USA. When did it become an umbrella organization of the greater Jonglei communities? You are deceptively recruiting other Jonglei ethnic communities into your fold. However, the Greater Lou-Nuer and Pigi are smarter than you think. You think you are misleading them but instead, you are misleading yourself.

In case you forget, the JSC proponents argued the Greater Bor Community was appropriate in the context of Greater Jonglei, but since Lou Nuer and Pigi communities left to their own states , it would make sense to address the issue of naming by adopting a name which is inclusively accommodating-JSC.

The opponents argued any change in the organization’s name would require consultation with the mother organization, the Greater Bor Community under the leadership of Honorable Michael Makuei Lueth and elderly members of the same organization.

To address the disgruntled group’s concerns, your leadership of GBC-USA invited the former Jonglei State Governor , Philip Aguer Panyang and elder member, Cardinal, Rebecca Lueth Wel. In the Michigan meeting, both governor and Cardinal advised the members who attended to remain under GBC -USA for other cosmetic names were not in line with the spirit and history of people back home. They invited us to remain united under GBC-USA and recommended a community meeting which will take place in Bor. Other distinguished elders – like Former Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Akech Koch, Gen. Ajak Deng Biar, Gen. Ayor Akuok, Legendary singer Panchol Deng Ajang – strongly encouraged the disgruntled members who did not attend the meeting to come back and dialogue and work under GBC-USA until the issue is solved by our elders at home-Bor

Despite elders’ conceited effort to discourage formation of the new organization, you, the disgruntled members called a meeting in Louisville, KY and allegedly extended invitations to the sections of the Great Bor Area. However, all the invited sections did not attend; instead the meeting was attended by less than 27 disgruntled members. Since this breakaway, unmandated group’s interest was not the unity of elements of Great Bor sections, they went ahead to form JSC-USA. As mentioned above, JSC-USA under the leadership of this breakaway and disgruntled group decided to illegally extend their sphere of influence and undeserved mandate to Pigi and Lou Nuer communities.

We are all aware Greater Jonglei communities have existed for centuries but they have not formed an organization called JSC. Nevertheless, should need be, the current three communities of Greater Jonglei shall consult and convene a meeting and demand an inclusive formation of an organization of purpose with mission and vision in mind not just luring in Lou-Nuer and Pigi with no clue as to why the organization was formed when they were no longer part of Jonglei.

Lou Nuer and Pigi communities cannot be dragged into our internal issues like a festival lambs without objections. This fraudulent act is profoundly condemned with the strongest term possible. This is a difficult moment for Jonglei state given a recent attack on the Lou Nuer community. Therefore, we should be focusing on how to comfort Lou Nuer rather than misleading them with concealed hidden agenda and individuals’ egos. GBC-USA is aware that a friend during your low and difficult times is a friend indeed. It’s human nature to form alliances in the face of danger, but you should do it with respect and dignity not through deceptive means. You have not convinced the communities in the Bor area of the need to replace GBC-USA with JSC-USA but now you went further deceptively reaching out to Lou Nuer and Pigi to join in and back you up. This is unwarranted and beyond a reasonable doubt, Lou Nuer and Pigi communities will not squeeze themselves between us.

Inclusion, GBC -USA is 100% aware of your activities in the Greater Lou Nuer and Pigi communities. You are breakaway, disgruntled individuals who do not have a mandate of your communities; your purported objective was to address the perceived identity crisis in GBC-USA. You do not have a mandate to form Jonglei state communities in the USA.

GBC-USA, is a chapter of the mother organization, Greater Bor Community, which comprises Bor, Twi East and Duke counties. GBC operates under the leadership of Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth. Diaspora constituents of aforementioned sections adopted GBC in 2010. GBC-USA’s objective is to support and advocate for its members here in the USA ; and to act as a forum through which its members channel their concerns to the home country. GBC is a nonprofit organization registered in the state of Utah, US.

For any comments or questions, Manyok Ayuen Nhial, GBC-USA’s President ,could be reached at : manyok.ayuen@gmail.com

