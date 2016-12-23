THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

December 17, 2016

On behalf of the people of Greater Bor Community in the United States of America, we strongly condemn the attacks on innocent civilians by the Murle criminals that took place in the last two weeks in Twic, Duk and Bor Counties. Such attacks must end. We call on David Yau Yau and his affiliates to immediately cease these attacks on innocent women, children and elderly.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to our people and their families who have lost their loved ones.

We call on local, state and national governments to ensure security for the vulnerable citizens. We also call on these governments to ensure immediate return of the abducted children and women and raided herds of cattle.

Signed by:

Greater Bor Community-USA Leadership

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

