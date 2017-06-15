THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Gabriel Alie

Keeping you informed on the Cop’s progress where necessary and newsworthy, has been my utmost privilege and joy. In that regard, I am delighted to share this information, which could be motivational.

Following Jacob’s graduation at Police Academy, photos of the graduation surfaced; the support was effusive. Thanks to the then President Bill Clinton of envisioning a future where African pupils would communicate with American students, Jacob’s relatives, including his mother were able to enjoy the photos on Facebook even at Kakuma Refugee Camp, Kenya. He was a freshman at Kakuma Secondary School in 1998 when the President visited Uganda, Africa. This adumbration stemmed from President’s visit to one of village schools in which curious and upbeat pupils expressed concern that they had never seen a computer.

After learning of his graduation, Pastor John Manyuon Aruoch and Ms. Awak Nyokaa held a sumptuous event aimed at honoring his professional accomplishment. In response to this kind and humbling gesture, the South Sudanese Community of Georgia and Americans joined the couple in celebrating this meritorious and momentous occasion. On the eve of the celebration, the ladies spent sleepless nights making meticulous preparations for the special day, including cake decoration and presentation on the actual day. The women of Atlanta did it in unison. In earnest, your sacrifice exalted the Officer and elevated South Sudanese in general.

Jacob served as a Chairman of Sudan People Liberation Movement (SPLM)-Georgia Chapter. He is well-known to Atlanta and some have openly or discreetly described him as the man with an unimpeachable character. Pastor John Manyuon Aruoch is in charge of South Sudanese congregation while Jacob is the Secretary at St. Mark Cathedral, Atlanta. Members of the Church, including Americans have been indispensable and were critical in the success of the event. The couple and estimable guests expressed pride in his career achievement as South Sudanese and in particular as one of the Lost Boys of Sudan. Speaker after speaker extolled Jacob’s tenacity, assiduousness and equanimity. The community was deeply touched by the couple’s generosity and benevolence.

Approximately one month after this event, no one had imagined that the former President Bill Clinton would call and arrange a private meeting with the Officer. President Bill Clinton traveled to Atlanta at the invitation of Emory Law School, which was “Celebrating A Century of Advancing the Rule of Law” President Bill Clinton was the Keynote Speaker at the Centennial Celebration. This event attracted city bosses and legal luminaries, including Reverend Dr. Bernice A. King, the daughter of the icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the CNN Founder, Ted Turner, among other prominent lawyers. The Mayor of Atlanta, Kasim Reed, a lawyer by profession, was in attendance and other esteemed guests. The former Senator, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Threat Initiative, Sam A. Nunn Jr., was the Recipient of The Centennial Lifetime Achievement Award at 100 Emory Law School Anniversary. Senator Sam is an alumnus and a distinguished Professor in Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech. Dr. Bernice King, an alumnus of Emory Law School, invoked prayers at the function.

On President’s itinerary, he was to meet Jacob first before delivering his remarks to the alumni and other reputed guests. I think the theme of the celebration dovetailed well with what Jacob is deeply immersed in and fascinated with. What was intriguing was how the President finally met with him.

The Secret Service agent had called at his workplace and had left a message with a Supervisor; that he would like to talk to Jacob after reporting to work. When Jacob was at his desk, his Supervisor conveyed the message to him.

He asked the Supervisor if he had an idea of what was it about; however, the Supervisor either had no knowledge or was cagey. Jacob wondered what could be the connection between the professionals who are obligated to provide security to the Incumbent, former Presidents and their families and him. Curiosity and easiness were aroused; his perception was troubling. Looking at his criminal background, he is impeccable. Not even peccadilloes. What could it be then?

After some few minutes, the Secret Service member called on his phone and assured him that he was not in trouble in any way. The Secret Service said he was calling on behalf of President Bill Clinton who looked forward to meeting him. After a phone a call, information pertinent to the meeting was relayed via an email.

After elaborate arrangements, Jacob finally met President Bill Clinton at Emory University on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Jacob’s son, Mach, accompanied the Lost Boy to the meeting; the meeting was scheduled at 8.00 p.m. prompt. As the 42nd President of the Unites of America met the Officer, the President noted, “You have done an extraordinarily impeccable and awesome job. I am just proud of your accomplishment and service to the community. I just wanted to meet you personally and shake your hand.”

Although the issues of South Sudan were not apparent on agenda, the Officer brought them up and implored the President to lend his towering diplomacy and influence to the cause of peace in South Sudan. While the President acknowledged the enormity and complexities of peace in the country, he may channel his efforts to the peace process. In retrospect, he had seen President Bill Clinton visiting North Korea in 2009 and securing the freedom of two journalists, who were convicted to labor camps. He secured their release and freedom and returned home with them on a same plane.

The President accorded Mach an opportunity and the little boy was excited to chat with the President. After the end of their conversation, the gregarious Secret Service agents mingled with Jacob and held him in reverence. The photographs are of sentimental value especially to Mach; Jacob and his son relished the opportunity with President Bill Clinton.

After the President and his aides had returned to New York, one of his aides wrote to Jacob thanking him for showing up to meet with President Bill Clinton. “I was stunned when I received a phone call from Secret Service that Mr. President wanted to see me personally and privately. It was surprising and humbling opportunity for me as a simple Police Officer and the former Lost Lost Boy of Sudan to meet President Bill Clinton with my son, Mach,” Jacob floridly replied to the President’s aide. Similarly, you could see from Mach who was clearly mesmerized as depicted by the photographs.

What President Bill Clinton did was truly an honor and an inspiration to Jacob and to those who aspire to greatness and impact others positively. It was very kind of the President to do this. A genuine sense of deep attachment, an element of surprise, acumen, his voracious reading culture and the willingness to connect with people whose deeds are extraordinary are his hallmarks, which have always distinguished this eminent and venerated President. This is invaluable and worth emulating; absolutely, this is inspiring and uplifting. President Bill Clinton is an embodiment of philanthropy and empowerment. This noble-hearted man! May God bless former President Bill Clinton and his whole family as well as the family of Pastor John Manyuon Aruoch and Ms. Awak Nyokaa. I would be remiss if I do not thank all the people of Georgia and numerous individuals all over the world who have contributed to Jacob’s personal and professional accomplishment.

