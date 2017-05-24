THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

By Mach Anai Deng

Briefing in an organized exemplary fundraising event of its kind for the first time on Saturday night in Calgary, the president of the association, John Abuoi Manyang, managed to unveil the future plans of the community national association in Canada for the subsequent years in his assertive and exceptional opening speech.

He urged the community to continue resilient stripping in many of its encountering issues and continuing to promote its integrity and solidarity with oriented, positive mind toward succeeding in basic communal development. Most importantly, he stressed adopting the strategy to improve livelihood in the community and maintaining Dinka cultural practice.

The event was somewhat attended by many people who kindly open up their wallets to donate extraordinarily toward the proposed social development project. The leadership of association deeply appreciated the effort that Bor community exclusively donated a considerable amount of money. The leadership was excitedly thankful to Kongor community leadership for allocating some time to attend the event and able to make an invaluable pledge along with other friendly communities of good heart. Appreciating, the attendees of the event, the leadership reiterated to inform all the contributors that their donation was well received to the good cause of the social development.

The social and cultural challenges to the community were addressed throughout the speeches at the event. In addition, the president of the association in his speech encouraged the community to implement what he proposed ‘Bor 2020 developmental project’ which he descripted to be a strategic priority for success in reviving the fading Dinka language among the young people in Canada, and promoting social cultural identity group with lessened illegal activities.

The president further stated as of his previous speeches that engaging in socio-economic plans would be fundamental Bor Dinka global initiative that would integrate the diaspora with common goal. He revisited the ideal agenda that Bor community in the US, Australia and Canada had agreed to take a bold step on improving in many aspects of dependent development.

The youth engagement was also ranked of top priority. It was mentioned to persuade the youths to take up the most rewarding careers in science and technology that not many have the privilege to do it because of other geographical inadequacy. Explicitly, Mr. Manyang supposed science and technology not of equal opportunity to those in other countries compare to the west. He encouraged the young people to be keen in taking scientific and technological careers for better prospective employment.

The cultural heritage was well taken into consideration. The president contended that the cultural activities had played a role to gather the entire community and provided participation in ample opportunity for the successful fundraising event. He observed that such practice would financially strengthen the association allowing it to meet its vital objectives upon which it was founded nearly a year ago.

He also admitted that traditional activities such as wrestling match and dance had been integral part of the definitive success at the time of many challenges. The wrestling practice in particulate is a respectful tradition which spotlights the raising of the legends. The fundraiser culminated in act of friendly traditional wrestling match and dance on Sunday evening. Two teams were randomly created to represent Bor Dinka sectional group with local name of the Poly bear and the Bison in which the poly Bear lastly claimed the victory over the Bison team. He concluded with slogan of improving life for better in Canada.

The president did not fall short of many other concerns that Bor Dinka was vastly affected by the insecurity in Jonglei state frequently resulting in unbearable life losses, cattle raiding and child abduction. It was, on the hand, observed that the proposed peace scheduling to take place in Juba would conclude with return of the stolen cattle and the abducted children to the rightful owners which hopefully would promote the long term co-existence between Dinka and Murle of jongei and boma states respectively.

In addition to encouraging the community social development, the community top leadership was thankful and happy that Bor Dinka was resilience in many challenges, and it was strongly encouraged standing firm until there would be an end to the insecurity unrest. The current livelihood disruption, habitual habit of cattle raiding, frequent loss of life have devastated the state to the level of none crop production since there would always be an onset of the next attack before staying to harvest.

