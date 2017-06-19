THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Announcement!

Dear Deer Community members and Friends,

We are honored to invite all of you worldwide, Bor community members in the US and Canada to attend Deer Fundraiser in Sioux Fall, South Dakota on 03-31, 2018.

The office would like to thanks, South Dakota Bor community office under the leadership of Lual Jool Areech for accepting to host Deer fundraiser in the State of South Dakota. With this piece of information, more updates are still to come later next year on procedural details.

Sincerely,

Deer Community Executive office.

Riak Garang.

Deer Chairman.

Makuei Abuot Ayen.

Deputy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

