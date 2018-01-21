Subject: Deer Community Fundraiser Event in Sioux Falls, SD on March 31st, 2018
Dear Relatives and Friends,
Greetings and salutations to you and your family. On behalf of Deer Community leadership in USA under Chairman Riak Garang Mach, Vice-Chairman Makuei Abuot Ayen and General Secretary Deng Marial Deng, we invite you to our first ever fundraiser event which is scheduled for March 31st, 2018 in Sioux Falls, SD.
As you know, helping our people back home in South Sudan from myriad of issues facing them is our everyday quest. Educating future generations is one of such undertakings. In this collaborative effort, Deer members in diaspora and at home have decided to build an early learning institution (Kindergarten) in Werkok. Like they say, “it is easier to build strong children than to repair broken adults”, we believe effective learning takes place at early age and this facility will provide that opportunity.
Though all members of our beloved community are committed to this project, we cannot easily succeed without you – the extended relatives and friends in other communities. Therefore, we graciously ask you for your commitment in attending our fundraiser. If you cannot attend for any reason, please support our mission by sending in your support.
If you have any question(s) about the event and other related matters in the USA, please feel free to reach out to any of the following organizing committee members:
Ayuen Makuei Dengwel, (770) 572-1352
David Arou Bior, (502) 299-4057
Achol Agany Aguto, (605) 651-7186
Deng Mariel Deng, (605) 251-5435
Mangok Jok Bior, (267) 334-8013
Wel Magol Wel, (412) 370-3014
Garang Chol Garang, (706) 510-5228 or (404) 281-2543
Koor Gai Thiech, (619) 889-2485
Yar Mayom Garang, Representing Deer’s Daughters (Nyiir ke Deer), (404) 593-9628
Atong Maketh Arok, Representing Deer’s Ladies (Dier ke Deer), (605) 728-1466
If you have any question(s) about the event and other related matters in Canada, please feel free to reach out to any of the following members:
John Bior Mayol, (306) 570-2919
Bior Arem Wuoi, (403) 472-8304
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Sincerely yours,
Kamanyola Awan Bior
Chair of the Organizing Committee
Telephone: (267) 971-2079
