Subject: Deer Community Fundraiser Event in Sioux Falls, SD on March 31st, 2018

Dear Relatives and Friends,

Greetings and salutations to you and your family. On behalf of Deer Community leadership in USA under Chairman Riak Garang Mach, Vice-Chairman Makuei Abuot Ayen and General Secretary Deng Marial Deng, we invite you to our first ever fundraiser event which is scheduled for March 31st, 2018 in Sioux Falls, SD.

As you know, helping our people back home in South Sudan from myriad of issues facing them is our everyday quest. Educating future generations is one of such undertakings. In this collaborative effort, Deer members in diaspora and at home have decided to build an early learning institution (Kindergarten) in Werkok. Like they say, “it is easier to build strong children than to repair broken adults”, we believe effective learning takes place at early age and this facility will provide that opportunity.

Though all members of our beloved community are committed to this project, we cannot easily succeed without you – the extended relatives and friends in other communities. Therefore, we graciously ask you for your commitment in attending our fundraiser. If you cannot attend for any reason, please support our mission by sending in your support.

If you have any question(s) about the event and other related matters in the USA, please feel free to reach out to any of the following organizing committee members:

Ayuen Makuei Dengwel, (770) 572-1352

David Arou Bior, (502) 299-4057

Achol Agany Aguto, (605) 651-7186

Deng Mariel Deng, (605) 251-5435

Mangok Jok Bior, (267) 334-8013

Wel Magol Wel, (412) 370-3014

Garang Chol Garang, (706) 510-5228 or (404) 281-2543

Koor Gai Thiech, (619) 889-2485

Yar Mayom Garang, Representing Deer’s Daughters (Nyiir ke Deer), (404) 593-9628

Atong Maketh Arok, Representing Deer’s Ladies (Dier ke Deer), (605) 728-1466

If you have any question(s) about the event and other related matters in Canada, please feel free to reach out to any of the following members:

John Bior Mayol, (306) 570-2919

Bior Arem Wuoi, (403) 472-8304

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely yours,

Kamanyola Awan Bior

Chair of the Organizing Committee

Telephone: (267) 971-2079

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...