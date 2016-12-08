THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Formed on October 15, 2016 at Louisville Kentucky U.S.A, Athooc association is not-for-profit organization operating mainly in U.S and world at large. Like many other developmental organizations established in U.S and other parts of the world, Athooc association is a socio-economic community development and think tank that meant to provide space and forum where members debate, discuss, conduct and facilitate research and training on socio-economic development issues in the Athooc areas, and make data analytics available to local public policy makers and private business investors to help make better decision. The association will also collect raw data and draw conclusions after examined amounts of data gathered and analyzed to improve decision-making process in the Athooc area.

Before the organization launched on the aforementioned date, members of Athooc communities in U.S.A were been constantly consulting themselves the way forward to establish a single unified developmental organization, viable way to brain-storm and think tank to assist vulnerable mass populous in war torn Athooc area many Years back. After less than three Years ago, the members called themselves and formed Athooc community forum were members debate and sought advice from Athooc members in different States. They were succeeded informing majority of members all over States and conceded with the idea to form a single organization were members will work harder to mobilize ideas and resources for good purpose to develop Athooc area as part of nation building in South Sudan. The forum paved the way toward formation of Athooc association.

The Athooc community forum outlined the following agreed goals and objectives:

Provide forum for constructive and productive debate and discussion on issues to community development activities in areas of subsistence farming, agribusiness, clean war and education

Conduct community development research and training and provide analyzed data to local policy makers and private investors.

Carry out quick and comprehensive assessment in case of emergency to provide appropriate response to members.

Mobilize community resources for common good purpose

Conduct community civic education such as constitution right, bill of right, human rights and political constituencies boundaries

Build community network between members living in abroad and back home

Short term project to enhance and provide security to Athooc villages

Promote our culture and heritages and many more were the motives of the organization anticipated my members of Athooc communities living in U.S

Definition:

Athooc is one of sub-region in Jonglei State South Sudan, inhabited by Athooc communities and people. In former Bor district, Bor communities were grouped into four regions namely: Bor north (twin Duk), Central (Twic or Twic east), and South (Athooc & Gok) respectively.

Therefore, the Athooc communities South: from north to south are: Juet, Abuodit, Alian, Pathuyith, Angatkuei, and Biong and their two administrative centers or Payams were Jale and Baidit. Those communities live alongside each other for a long time. They work together and have mutual relationship and understanding like brothers and sisters. They respective their neighbors tremendously! Athooc communities are among the most resilience community in Dinka Bor that like to work cooperatively to themselves and others.

Who own Athooc association? Given the identity of it names, the association is run and owned by members of the Athooc communities living in U.S, and are so proud to form a single organization for the first time. Therefore, all members of the Athooc communities who reside in all States and never been reached out due to lack of communication, might have reserved themselves for formal announcement, and many other short comings, are all cordially welcome to join their brothers and sisters for good course of our lovely community development.

Cooperation and support:

As part of Bor County, we members of AA will fully cooperate with County leadership, sectional leadership and State leadership at our best capacity and support. Like instances of prearrange meetings and conferences, we shall be contrary so some of our members will participate and give support. We shall also give hand to our twin brother “Gak or Gok” and work together for the benefit of our Counties and development as well. We shall extent our deep gratitude to our brothers and sisters of Twic east, and Duk who have the same mission to develop our State of Jonglei, cooperate and support each other for benefit of our state and people back home. Our sweet home of Bor which was the birth place of our liberation movement on May 16, 1983, were first twelves battalions of Koryom originated and who were the first well trained army stormed the Khartoum regime offensively, and overrun major towns and opened borders for our marginalized South Sudanese escape to our neighbor Countries, and had been the center of all recent and current internal wars is completely a doom city.

The decades of civil wars that claimed many lives left our land empty and devastated. All infrastructures and basic human needs are gone as a result of recently renewed 2013 war which exacerbated the already existing situation. As a result of all these observation, we shall strive to fulfill and support any little development we can afford so our people will return home and rebuild their lives.

The Athooc association is currently run by executives and boarder of directors till all other positions created and filled. Together we stand and separation we fall. Carry on with good purpose and core values of:

Accountability

Trustworthy

Humility

Open-mindedness

Optimism

Courage

Executive body:

Malaak Juuk Aluel President Gabriel Mangar Marol Dupty pre Chol Nhial Aguet secretary Manyok Ayuen Jok Deputy sec Solomon Aluong Mangok Finance Kueth Leek Wal Deputy finc Alier Panchol Yuot press and info sec

Board of Directors:

Kuai Akech Kuai chairman Kuany Anyieth Yuang Deputy David Deng Mayom sec Gai Ajak Riak Mayom Chol Lual

For more information: gabrielpanchol@gmail.com

