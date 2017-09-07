Congratulatory Message to Pathuyith and Pale New Chairmen

On behalf of Bor Community in the United States, we take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Malueth Diing and Mr. Panther Garang on being elected Pathuyith and Pale chairmen respectively. We look forward to working with the new leaders during the course of our service to Bor Community in the United States and back home in Bor, South Sudan.

On the same token, we thank Mr. Malual Achiek and Mr. Leek Ateny on putting themselves forward as candidates for the aforementioned respective community chairmen. We appreciate not only their quests to serve their communities, but also their concessions and continued dedications to serving their communities working side by side with their brothers who won and that is the spirit expected of us by our people and they surely have shown tremendous leadership in that regard. There is always a next time in public service so that when your turns come, those to whom you commit to supporting this time will do likewise as private citizens. We have nothing, but respect and admiration for both of you. Please continue working with your new leaders as they assume their duties now and into the future.

Kind Regards,

Mr Manyok Maluil, Secretary of Information

Mr Majur Deng, Bor Spokesman and Press Secretar”

