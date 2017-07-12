Congratulations on forming and taking charge of Bor Community Leadership

On behalf of Bor Community National association of Canada (BCNAC) and most importantly on behalf of its president John Abuoi Manyang, we congratulate Andrew Erjok Apech and Achieu magok Majok on winning the election to represent Bor Community Association in Australia (BCAA). Even though we did not follow the election process most closely, we are abundantly informed of your success to take charge of the newly formed BCAA. The vast majority of Bor Dinka population are resident in Australia and your leadership will have full entitlement to represent them. Out of many people who were contesting, you have won the mind of many people to give you their votes and as a result, we entirely consider that you are the overall leaders representing youth, women and elders of Bor community in Australia.

There are many other reasons that Bor community will be globally happy with the emergence of your leadership let alone being elected by overwhelming majority. Hopefully your leadership will advance the following:

Promoting our values to show others a good image of being respectful society

Spearheading social issues affecting youths and working them out with doable capacity

Inspiring the young people to leadership and societalintegrity

Being an advocate of many people back home to impact a change.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who did the campaign or neutrally fashioned to help you helping the entire community. It was truly selfless and heartfelt commitment to voluntary take that moment for the community. Understandably, everyone who has participated or watched you through this leadership process will have a great deal of inspirational message to take over after you. Here in Canada, we welcomed the initiative of one community under one leadership. Thank you for your encouraging decision to form the association and taking in charge of its leadership.

On the other hand, the successful future of our community back home depends on you alongside the other leadership. Once a philosopher said, “it takes the whole village to raise a child.” There are many issues that require our global cooperation. In the past, Bor Community in the USA, youth leadership in Australia under Thon Panchol and this community leadership had tried to cooperate in a few fundamental areas such as development, agriculture, education and health to mention but a few. Sometime later, our leadership will reach out to you concerning this cooperation in many similar aspects.

Kind Regards

G.S Mach Anai Deng

