Chinese weapons being supplied to both sides of Sudan-South Sudan conflict

Weapons sold by China to its ally Sudan have ended up being used by fighters on both sides of the Sudan-South Sudan conflict, a research group said.
The weapons “have been funneled to rebels in South Sudan, where two Chinese peacekeepers were recently killed,” the London-based Conflict Armament Research (CAR) group said.
The research group said that in May it documented “1,300 boxes of ammunition were captured” by the government military, which is still referred to by its civil war-era name, the Sudan People’s Liberation Army. Government forces captured the ammunition from a rebel faction of the military known as the SPLA in Opposition, or SPLA-IO.
“The ammunition was discovered in northern Unity State, which borders Sudan, and the boxes had been painted to obscure shipping information that showed they originated in China,” said Justine Fleischner, CAR’s South Sudan researcher.
“Despite these efforts, CAR identified that the materiel was part of a 2014 consignment to Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service,” she told IRIN. “The consignment date also suggests that the materiel was very quickly diverted to the SPLA-IO in Unity State, presumably by NISS.”
Beijing is a long-time ally of Sudan but is also invested heavily in South Sudan’s oil sector. China has committed more than 1,000 soldiers to the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
“China is a close partner to Sudan, while the U.S. has held economic sanctions over Sudan for two decades,” said Luke Patey, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies. “But in actuality both China and the U.S. struggle to exert any control over Sudan or South Sudan’s behavior.”
Patey said the discovery of that weaponry was supplied by Sudan to South Sudan rebels would be “particularly egregious as Khartoum has pledged troops to a proposed African Union peacekeeping force” for South Sudan.
“Sudan is playing every card in its hand to ensure it has influence in South Sudan,” said Patey, author of a book about Chinese and Indian oil investments in the countries.
Comments
Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey says
Chinese interest is not based on conventional international diplomatic co- operation between two or more sovereign states. China ignores mutual interests, political or social, in its diplomatic missions. Her sole interest is economic along with its population’s labor exports.
Africa must take note on Chinese export deliveries and their imports from Africa. China lacks technology that can change Africa, but providing new devices for economic exploitation only.
We need diversified modernisation and not guns and weapons for destruction. We had had enough since the dawn of 19 th century.
Majur says
The Brookings Institution
“China seeks to satisfy four broad national interests
in its relations with the continent. Politically,
China seeks Africa’s support for China’s “One
China” policy and for its foreign policy agendas in
multilateral forums such as the United Nations.
Economically, Africa is seen primarily as a source
of natural resources and market opportunities to
fuel China’s domestic growth. From a security
standpoint, the rising presence of Chinese commercial
interests in Africa has led to growing security
challenges for China, as the safety of Chinese
investments and personnel come under threats
due to political instability and criminal activities
on the ground. Last but not least, China also sees
an underlying ideological interest in Africa, as the
success of the “China model” in non-democratic
African countries offers indirect support for China’s
own political ideology and offers evidence that
Western democratic ideals are not universal.”