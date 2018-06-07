BORCDA: Heartful thanks to Bor Community in the US for attending the 2018 Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas.

On behalf of Bor County Development Association (BORCDA), we hope that you found the 2018 Annual Conference informative and worthwhile in Dallas, Texas last May. The primary goal of such conference is always to bring together our community members and sectional leaders here in the United States and Diaspora in general as well as friends and our community partners under one roof to discuss the issues facing our community or communities and to develop possible strategies as to how the Diaspora can become aware and more engaged in initiatives taking place back home in South Sudan. We heartfully thank those of you who committed their times and treasure in monetary value to attend as well as those who were occupied, yet they still supported the cause and mission of our conference. Moreover, we also thank our community in Dallas for the well-done reception and services.

Furthermore, we also thank members of Twi East Community in Dallas who had devoted their times and contributed to the cause of our organization.

Besides, we believe that the leadership provided in-depth insight, as well as, actionable and practical tools of engagement models, methods and mechanisms that were supposed to settle the brewing issues of Athooc-Ghok referendum based on our community’s preference if the disgruntled groups did abide by the leadership’s call to attend the scheduled summit on November 25-26 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota last year. The community would have decided the fate of the two rebellious groups whether they should operate independently or remain united, but not the sitting office or leadership.

The leadership of Beny Akol Aguek and Beny Ajok Atong remains committed and aligned to the platform and under the objective, goal, mission, and vision of our community “Unity” they promised to serve; therefore, this time, the leadership will not be a participant in this communal divisive bombast or rhetoric until its term ends next year. Be realistic and reasonable, Athooc and Ghok issue should not be addressed on Facebook, it needs face-to-face negotiation and that was the opportunity you people missed last year. Please, STOP pretentious campaign, we know exactly who you are!

More importantly, our leadership welcomes constructive criticism, but not an individual’s bias and false allegations as they have been spread on Facebook. Be warned though for those of you who are threatening the leadership by going “live.” Please, be advised that we are all human and have strengths and weaknesses in all forms and shapes of our lives including you; therefore, any attempt to falsely disparage the whole leadership, members of the executive team, or staffers will not be tolerated this time because you are neither an angel nor saint; therefore, any irregular behavior must be dealt with recklessly and unprofessionally in public whether you want it the hardest way or the easiest way based on your lowest values in life.

Sport and Cultural Entertainment Highlights

Adol Makuei, JoK Akuei, and Ghai Alier captured the best moment during the wrestling match while Alek Mamiir new hit dominated the beat on dance floor. All Bor Idol contestants were very impressive and entertaining.

The bottom-line was that, your presence helped to make this event a great success and your enthusiasm and positive spirit helped make our time together both financially productive and fun. We wish you all the best and hope that you continue to be engaged with the Bor County Development Association here in the United States. Stay tuned for upcoming events by visiting www.borcounty.org or http://www.borglobe.com/

Sincerely,

Mr. Manyok Maluil Joh, Secretary of Information

Mr. Majur Deng Nhial, Press Secretary and Spokesman

For Bor Leadership Team in the United States

