Bor County Development Association, Inc. Annual Conference on Memorial Weekend 2018 in Dallas, Texas

Dear Community Members,

In accordance with the Bylaws of BORCDA, the organization that the Bor Community -USA runs, has a mandate of carrying out the Annual Meeting. It is always held on the Memorial Weekend yearly; therefore, on behalf of the community, the leadership is hereby officially announcing the meeting of Bor County Development Association Inc. Annual Conference to be hosted on Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, May 27, 2018 in Dallas, Texas over the Memorial Weekend.

Under the leadership of Akol Aguek and Ajok Atong, as office, we are honored to invite all our members, sectional leaders, and representatives of our community in different states to attend the Community Annual Conference for 2018.

For this reason, it is crucially important for us to remind the community members to reserve their vacations and sick times to ease the burdens of individual’s work constraints later when this moment comes so that most of us can make it to attend the occasion or event.

In addition, our office would like to thank the Chairman and Representative of our community in Dallas, Texas, Beny Malual Achiek Mayen and his entire leadership for willingly being acceptance to host the Bor County Development Association Inc. Annual Conference 2018. With this piece of information, more updates are still to come later this year on procedural details.

Sincerely,

Mr. Manyok Mauil Joh, Information Secretary

Mr. Majur Deng Nhial, Press Secretary

For Bor Community Administration (USA).

