THE BOR GLOBE NETWORK

Dear Community Members,

In accordance with the Bylaws of BORCDA, the organization that the Bor Community -USA runs, has a mandate of carrying out the Annual Meeting. It is always held on the Memorial Weekend yearly; therefore, on behalf of the community, the leadership is hereby officially announcing the meeting of Bor County Development Association Inc. Annual Conference to be hosted on

Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Syracuse, New York over the Memorial Weekend.

Under the leadership of Akol Aguek and Ajok Atong, as office, we are honored to invite all our members, sectional leaders, and representatives of our community in different states to attend the Community Annual Conference for 2017.

For this reason, it is crucially important for us to remind the community members to reserve their vacations and sick times to ease the burdens of individual’s work constraints later when this moment comes so that most of us can make it to attend the occasion or event.

To all our members in Midwest and Down South, several meetings had been held at your places of residency, you can come to East Coast this time to show your mutual supports as our members in East Coast have been showing solidarity with you timely during the past conferences.

In addition, our office would like to thank the Chairman and Representative of our community in Syracuse, New York, Deng Ngueny Deng and his entire leadership for willingly being acceptance to host the Bor County Development Association Inc. Annual Conference 2017. The office also thanks the Deputy Treasurer, Awuoi Magor Aguto who is a staff member of Executive Team for her endeavors and kindness to collaborate with the leadership of Deng Ngueny Deng in Syracuse, New York. With this piece of information, more updates are still to come later next year on procedural details.

Sincerely,

Mr. Manyok Mauil Joh, Information Secretary

Mr. Majur Deng Nhial, Press Secretary

For Bor Community Administration (USA).

