Bor Community in the United States Leadership Summit Announcement Saturday, November 25, 2017 Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Following our consultation with all leaders of all levels in our community here in the United States, we hereby announce our leadership summit to be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. All leaders of all levels and persuasions, elders, church leaders, and former Bor Community chairs are all invited to attend this first of its kind leadership summit here in the United States.

The theme of the leadership summit is unity and cohesion within our community and collaboration with our South Sudanese diaspora communities in a way that will enable us to help our vulnerable people here in the United States and back home in South Sudan. All other important pressing matters are to be discussed and deliberated upon by the leadership during the summit as well.

We call upon our leaders of all levels to commit their precious times and resources to attend this leadership summit on the aforementioned date and location. Questions should be directed to the office of information and press or to any member of the leadership team.

Kind Regards,

Manyok Maluil Joh (Information Secretary)

Majur Deng Nhial (Press Secretary)

