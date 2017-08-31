Bor Community in the United States Final Press Release on GBC-USA Question

Following the chairman’s announcement prior to the weekend that he planned to make a final video update on the GBC-USA storm that has rocked our community over the past few weeks, we in the leadership have been approached by lots of concerned people with advice that the chairman’s prior 1 hour live video update was enough and that obviated the need for another live video address. We as leadership team have listened and have accepted your advice as concerns to letting another live video update slide for now.

We, however, want to button up few loose ends here and there as pertains to where we stand regarding the announced event and the debate on the name change that followed on. Following that logic, we want to categorically update you on what we did as a leadership following the chairman’s official live video update stating our position and also on whom we have spoken or met with since then, and ultimately on where we are today as pertains to the announced GBC-USA event and “Bor” name question. Please note our deliberations and our position point by point below:

We as Bor Community leader in the United States (sectional leaders, state leaders, overall leadership) have met following the chairman’s speech and we resolved the position taken by Bor Community leadership back then in Michigan and that was reiterated through the recent speech still holds because the underlying issues that resulted in our suspension of our membership have not changed for the better. Our two sisterly communities have come out publicly against the status quo “GBC-USA as it is) with Twi holding firm with its position of “Bor” name change for “Jonglei” and Duk standing for renegotiating our union on a “NEW BASIS.” We as a leadership held then and now hold that GBC-USA without Twi and Duk can’t stand and therefore we resolve to hold our position suspended and watch those hurrying this process through to carry on with their own agenda and wish them the best of luck in their chosen endeavor because they have excluded us from this process. We, as Bor Community leadership in its entirety, have resolved not to attend this event and once again reiterates those planning to attend this event are doing so against the sheer advice of their own leaders and it is up to them to make their own decisions. We would have wished they listened to our advice and slow down the process and include us because we are not against the union but rather want it perfected in the context of two sisterly communities of Twi and Duk entirely on board and doing their fair share of work. We resolved that any entity or community has freedom to choose not to call itself “Bor” and can propose to call itself whatever it so wishes because self determination is an inherent right for any individual, entity or community to exercise. What that entity that disassociates itself from “Bor” cannot do is to come up with another name for everyone for that will be considered as infringing upon the inherent right of an entity like us that chooses to continue to identify itself as “Bor” and we therefore urge that entity (if there is) to abandon renaming this community if they have chosen to walk away from it. Finally, we resolved that the debates on the name change must stop immediately because it does not affect us as a community as it is squarely in the hands of our people back home and any community discourse premised on the name change would be considered a non-starter by us and we won’t bother to waste even a second of our time talking about it because there is no rationale whatsoever for a few diaspora community members fighting over a name that will never go anywhere now and into the future.

To recap, we ask our members and those who care to listen to our views to note the following points:

(1) We once again call upon our people to abstain from attending that rushed through event because the underlying issues that led to the suspension of our membership in Michigan last year have been glozed over and left unaddressed and those things will continue to be contentious down the road.

(2) We also call upon those organizing this event to cancel it and seek an inclusive process that will bring all players to work through the issues that plague this union since the days of its founding.

(3) We also call upon our people to cease debating the name change on the Facebook because the burden is on those seeking to change the name and as long as the new name has not been imposed on us, we do not have any skin in the game (or dog in that fight) when it comes to another community or entity calling itself whatever it chooses to call itself. It is its own decision and we should respect that and accept to call that entity the name it prefers as long as it has nothing to do with us.

Overall, where we stand is the name change debate belongs back home and whoever approaches us must be reminded as such. And GBCUSA as an individual based organization as redefined by Mr Deng Lueth Mayom raises more questions than answers and that warrants a need to postpone the announced event until this redefinition and the departure of two communities from the union are addressed through an inclusive dialogue on the way forward. Until you hear otherwise from us, we as a community and you as our members have nothing to do with the announced elections and thus do not bother to waste your resources to attend that event. Those who will choose to attend and participate will do that as individuals and their choice should never be construed as our endorsement or reversal of our now famous Michigan position. Following that logic, we resolve Pathuyith and Anyidi have absolute rights to conduct their own events on September 2, 2017 and we fully stand behind them.

Kind regards,

Manyok Maluil Joh, Secretary of Information

Majur Deng Nhial, Press Secretary and Bor Spokesman

For Bor Community in the United State”

