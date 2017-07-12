Biool Attack: The Beginning of New Life For The Abducted Children

By Peter Majak Garang

Their full names are: 1) Leek Ayak Makuach, 2) Makuach Ayak Makuach, 3) Ajak Thon Ajak, 4) Ler Aweng Ler, 5) Akech Machok Reng, and 6) Athieng Majuang Akech. According to the area authority, the boys are three and the girls are also three. The first two boys are twins, and the third boy Ajak Thon is/was a grandson of prominent late Chief Mr. Ajak Mabior Deng Anyuon who was popularly known as Ajak-magul. Three relatives who were adults also met their painful death in the same evening, and lucky ones (parents) will remain agonistic in their entire life for missing one or some of their children in the family.

These children were abducted in an attack that occurred on 5 Jul at Biol Island in Jalle Payam of Bor North County, Jonglei State in South Sudan. The children will never ever see or meet their biological parents and blood relatives any more. The last meal of the children with their biological parents was in the afternoon of 5 Jul 2017. The abducted children by 6 Jul 2017 will have new homes, new parents, and new names as they struggle with new life in the new environment and location including new language, new lifestyle ranging from nomadic life, raiding, abductions, and hunting. Children’s diet will automatically change from eating of fish to wild meat and cow products.

Their education was drastically interrupted, and they will never again dream of becoming formal doctors, engineers, teachers, fishermen, farmers etc as they will be forced to live a new life in their new ethnic tribes. Many people from the social media wish them a safe and healthy stay in the hands or the homes of their abductors as they start their new life with their new parents – mostly abductors who did not suffer and labor for these children.

From Christianity to unknown believes – all children were Christian and they were always attending Sunday services in Biool or Kuei Parishes. However from now onward, their faith in God will be under questions as their abductors or adaptors will force these children to carryout criminal and or murdering activities. There will be no Bibles or hymns around them; instead they will be seeing guns, spear, swords etc around them throughout their life, which they could easily use to terrorize their neighbors.

The children will have different marks on their bodies (facial, body scars, teeth removal etc) to symbolize their new ethnic tribe as per abductors’ culture. Children dates of birth will not be remembered, and will not be a problem, because they will be grouped or classified according to the age-set in their new cultural diversity. Instead of attending education, the abductors will ensure that the abductees are taught on how to raid, abduct and kill as they adapt to the new system of acquiring wealth. Use of automatic refiles will be introduced to the children in their early age in order to replace fishing tools and gears.

The Biool Attack which resulted into the abduction of six children and killing of three people was not only a criminal act but was also a violation of children’s rights like right to education, right to health care etc. But the abductors, and possibly the buyers of these children will not understand it in that way, and will instead acquaint these children to different environment and lifestyle full of more violations and criminal acts. If the children were allow to stay with their biological parents, they would have graduated with various skills because four of the six abductees were students or pupils of Kuei Primary School in Jalle Payam, Bor North County, but now in their new location, they will raiders of a certain age-set in certain area.

The attack came as a surprise to the residents because nobody was expecting such an attack in this place (Biool) due to its location – mostly located in the swampy areas of Jalle in vast Sudd of South Sudan.

Although, perpetration of this havoc is not clear, however, it’s still presumed that any ethnic tribes of Jonglei could be blamed. And if it’s so, why and there were already agreements signed. The latest was the one[agreement] signed between authorities of Jonglei and Boma states to cease hostilities and stop abductions, which many people thought it would stop.

==END==

Peter Majak Garang can be reached by this email: majakgarang@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

Google

Tumblr

Email

Pocket

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

